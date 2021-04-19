DANVILLE — High school coaches usually put their top hitters closer to the top of the lineup, so its always nice to get a pick-me-up from the bottom of the order.
Danville's bottom four hitters in its order combined to go 8-for-10, and scored eight of the team's nine runs in 9-2 Heartland Athletic Conference-crossover victory over Lewisburg on Monday.
Number eight and nine-hole hitters Connor Kozick and Jack Smiley were at the forefront of Danville’s (4-3) well-dispersed hitting efforts, each recording three singles and combining to score five of their squad’s runs.
“I thought Connor Kozick and Jack Smiley did an outstanding job of making the adjustments needed, getting a little deeper in their stances, letting the ball travel, and taking what the pitchers gave them,” Danville coach Devin Knorr said. “When we get the guys at the bottom of our order on base, and then we get the guys at the top to drive them in, we become a little more dangerous on offense."
Zach Gordon collected a game-high four RBIs from the top of the order, while the next two hitters — Mason Raup and K.J. Riley — each knocked in two runs.
“It’s awesome, they’ve been doing great,” Gordon said. “When I can get a hit and get runs in it’s a lot better than leaving runners on base. They were huge for us today.”
The Ironmen didn’t have to rely on a heavy dose of extra-base hits to get runs either as nine of their 11 hits were singles against Lewisburg (3-5). Danville strung as many as five singles together at one point to kickstart a three-run fourth inning, their second of three frames where they scratched across four runs.
“We’re not engineered to be a big-ball team this year,” Knorr said. “We work on swing mechanics with our guys to hit those line-drive base hits, and we keep shuffling guys around the bases. When we needed to bunt, we got the bunts down today, and when we needed to steal bases, we did that as well. We played pretty well in all facets of the game today and we got a big win to show for it.”
“Their last three guys hit really well tonight,” Lewisburg skipper Don Leitzel added. “Danville is a well-coached team. They probably emphasize making contact, and they’re not going to strike out a lot. We knew we’d have to play some defense, and the few lapses we did have kind of proved costly.”
As for the Green Dragons, they weren’t nearly as opportunistic, as they got at least one guy on base in every inning and at least one hit in six of them but went just 1-for-8 with runners in scoring position, and let their aggressive baserunning fault them in the early frames.
Kaiden Wagner led off the afternoon with a single, but then got caught stealing second base. The following inning, Joel Myers got thrown out at home by Danville first baseman Joey Delbo after he thought he caught the Ironmen sleeping and nearly scored from second on a groundout. Then again in the fourth, Jack Landis led off and reached on an error, but then got picked off shortly after.
“Early in the game when it was still scoreless, we lost some opportunities on the basepaths,” Leitzel said. “We got a guy picked off and a guy thrown out at the plate. I’m okay with the aggressive play in a tied ballgame. We had to push the envelope a little bit (on the basepaths) because we weren’t getting that clutch hit.”
Lewisburg had a chance to get back in the game in the sixth inning when Danville shortstop KJ Riley made a leaping catch on a line drive off the bat of Lewisburg’s Jimmy Alexander, stranding a pair of Green Dragon runners on base, and preserving an Ironmen lead that was 6-2 at the time.
We emphasize throwing strikes and letting your defense make plays, so when I can trust my defense, it’s okay to just pound the strike zone,” said Gordon, who gave up just two runs in 4 1/3 innings to earn the win on the mound. “I can trust them to make the plays and I don’t have to do too much on the mound. It’s a big relief.”
Danville 9, Lewisburg 2
Lewisburg;000;000;0 — 2-7-1
Danville;003;303;x — 9-11-3
Forrest Zelechoski, Max Mitchell (4) and Shea Girton. Zach Gordon, Joey Delbo (5) and Mason Raup.
WP: Gordon; LP: Zelechoski.
Lewisburg: Kadyn Magyar 2-for-2, run; Kaiden Wagner 2-for-3.
Danville: Connor Kozick 3-for-3, 3 runs, RBI; Jack Smiley 3-for-3, 2 runs; Gordon 2-for-3, double, 4 RBIs; Mason Raup 1-for-4, double, run, 2 RBIs.