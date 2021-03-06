DANVILLE — Dante Harward scored 24 points, and Jagger Dressler added 21 points as Danville rolled to a 79-30 win over Midd-West in the District 4 Class 4A quarterfinals on Friday night.
The top seeded Ironmen (14-1) will host Athens (14-9) at 7 p.m. Tuesday in the district semifinals. Midd-West finishes its season at 5-14.
Stefan Leitzel led the Mustangs with 11 points.
DISTRICT 4 CLASS 4A
QUARTERFINAL
Danville 79, Midd-West 30
Midd-West (5-14) 30
Eli Swan 1 0-0 2; Braedon Reid 2 2-3 7; Hunter Wolfley 2 0-0 5; Stefan Leitzel 4 3-4 11; Chris Fisher 1 0-0 2; Noah Romig 1 0-0 3. Totals 11 5-7 30.
3-point goals: Reid, Wolfley, Romig.
Did not score: Easton Erb.
Danville (14-1) 79
KJ Riley 2 3-4 7; Jagger Dressler 9 2-2 21; Zach Gordon 3 1-1 8; Mason Raup 2 1-2 7; Dante Harward 9 2-2 24; Aiden Witkor 2 0-0 5; Lane Berkey 1 0-0 3; Brady Hill 2 0-0 4. Totals 30 9-11 79.
3-point goals: Harward 4, Raup 2, Dressler, Gordon, Witkor, Berkey.
Did not score: Conner Kozick, Hayden Winn, Dameon White, Cade Cush, Charlie Betz.
Score by quarters
Midd-West 8 6 9 7 — 30
Danville 22 15 21 21 — 79
n Montoursville 49,
Shamokin 31
MONTOURSVILLE — The Indians managed just seven first-half points in the District 4 Class 4A quarterfinals loss to the Warriors.
Shamokin finishes the season at 6-11.
Joey Tarr had nine points to lead the Indians.
DISTRICT 4 CLASS 4A PLAYOFFS
QUARTERFINAL
Montoursville 49, Shamokin 31
Shamokin (6-11) 31
Cayan Lee 0 1-2 1, Aaron Frasch 0 3-6 3, Joey Tarr 3 0-0 9, Collin Seedor 2 0-0 6, Brent Reed 1 0-0 2, Dom Michaels 2 0-0 5, JJ Leiby 1 0-0 2, Connor Mattern 1 0-0 3. Totals 10 4-8 31.
3-point goals: Tarr 3, Seedor 2, Michaels, Mattern.
Did not score: Cam Annis, Wisdom Artist.
Montoursville (16-5) 49
Dillon Young 6 2-4 15, Josh Burger 2 2-2 6, Isaiah Fenner 0 1-2 1, Peyton Mussina 6 0-0 14, Nolan Kutney 1 2-2 4, Landon Reeder 3 2-4 8. Totals 18 10-15 49.
3-point goals: Mussina 2, Young.
Did not score: Luke Ebbert.
Score by quarters
Shamokin 2 5 10 14 — 31
Montoursville 8 16 19 6 — 49