The Daily Item
DANVILLE — Jera Strony scored five goals and three assists as the Danville girls lacrosse team knocked off Scranton Prep, 15-6, in nonleague girls lacrosse action on Wednesday.
Addison Reidle, Gianna Feldmann and Addy Palm each added two goals for Danville (3-0). Kyra Welliver, Lucy Pickle, Olivia Outt and Natalie Hampton each scored goals for Danville. Welliver chipped in two assists. Reidle, Pickle, Alivia Hosterman and Kara Baylor all had assists.
Kaitlyn Gabel had nine saves in goal for Danville.
Tuesday
n Lewisburg 8,
Mifflin County 6
LEWISTOWN — Keeley Baker made 15 saves to help Lewisburg secure the win.
Roz Noone and Ella Reish each scored three goals for the Green Dragons. Reish added an assist.
Lewisburg also got goals from Talulah Rice and Theresa Zeh.