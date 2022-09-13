DANVILLE — Dameon White had two goals and an assist, while Daniel Hartzel added two goals as Danville knocked off Jersey Shore, 6-0, in a battle of undefeated boys soccer teams at Ironmen Stadium on Tuesday night in the Heartland Athletic Conference-Division I opener for both teams.
Hayden Patterson and Nick Hand each added goals for Danville, which improves to 6-0 overall, 1-0 Heartland Athletic Conference.
Jacob Marks chipped in two assists for the Ironmen.
Evan Haas stopped three shots, and recorded his fifth shutout in six games this season.
Jersey Shore falls to 4-1, 0-1.