ALMEDIA — Central Columbia coach Scott Dennis billed Friday’s showdown against Danville as a heavyweight fight between a pair of once-beaten teams.
That being the backdrop, the team in the blue corner couldn’t help but feel the referee stopped the fight too early.
The Blue Jays were stuffed on fourth-and-goal from the Danville 2-yard line with 97 seconds to play, and the Ironmen ran out the clock on a 16-10 victory in the Heartland Athletic Conference-Division II battle.
The late-game change of possession, however, was clouded by confusion following concurrent Danville penalties that moved the ball to the 2.
Central Columbia blocked the extra-point on the Ironmen’s go-ahead touchdown with 6:31 left, then marched down the field to face fourth-and-goal from the Danville 7.
Garrett McNelis’s slant pass to Eli Morrison was broken up by Jack Smiley, but the Ironmen were called for defensive holding. Danville’s sideline was then assessed an unsportsmanlike conduct foul, and the officials walked off consecutive penalities half the distance to the goal.
“It is what it is,” said Danville coach Mike Brennan. “They called a good game, and we coached a hard game. I guess I was on the field, but I didn’t say anything at all.”
On the next snap, Central running back Troy Johnson plowed into the line and was brought down just short of the goal line. As the Blue Jays huddled for what they believed was second down, the Ironmen tentatively switched personnel to their offense group.
The confusion — which left many in attendance assuming a fumble had occurred on the play — stemmed from neither penalty resulting in an automatic first down. Despite the down marker displaying first down, Danville stopped Johnson short and caused a turnover on downs.
“It was an emotional game, an emotional ending,” said Dennis. “The sticks had first down. I can’t have my eyes glued to the referee to see if he signaled first down or fourth down; I’m going by the sticks. Somebody screwed up somewhere.
“The fact of matter is they said it was fourth down. We didn’t realize that, (and) that wouldn’t have been the play call we had (for fourth down).”
KJ Riley threw a touchdown pass, ran for a score and kicked a field goal for the only first-half points as the Ironmen rebounded from their lone loss.
Danville’s defense was stout from start to finish, limiting the Blue Jays to 215 yards, forcing five punts, and keeping them far from the red zone until the game’s final 13 minutes. The Ironmen held Johnson to 63 yards on 20 carries, and allowed only a handful of big pass plays.
“Defensively tonight we were lights-out,” said Brennan. “We knew (Johnson) was their bread and butter ... and we played the same defensive scheme we played all year. I’m proud of our kids; they battled.”
Riley broke the ice with 1:58 to play in the first half with a 30-yard field goal. He missed from 42 yards earlier in the second quarter on a drive that stalled just short of the red zone.
In the third quarter, following Central’s fifth punt, Danville drove 59 yards in six plays for the game’s first touchdown. Riley stepped up avoid pressure and fired a 30-yard scoring strike between converging defenders to Carson Persing in the back of the end zone with 2:39 left in the quarter. Persing had eight catches for 115 yards.
The touchdown drive was kept alive by freshman Aaron Johnson, who — on his first varsity touch — caught a 15-yard screen pass on third-and-11 from midfield. Johnson later filled in for backup tailback Zach Gordon and picked up two first downs on the scoring drive that broke a 10-all tie.
“It’s exciting to see a freshman come out here with the amount of confidence he did, and go out there and make great plays,” said Riley, who was 14-of-25 for 186 yards.
Central (3-2) tied the game at 10 in a span of 2 1/2 minutes. The Blue Jays converted their best field position following a muffed punt by Danville with McNelis’s 9-yard TD slant to Logan Gillaspy late in the third. They then turned an Ironmen fumble into a 38-yard Mason Yorty field goal with 9:59 to play.
Danville (4-1) responded with a 63-yard drive capped by Riley’s 12-yard TD keeper for a 16-10 lead with 6:31 to go. The senior, who eluded pressure all game, matched Gordon with 69 rushing yards.
“I knew I was going to have to scramble tonight and I knew I was going to have to make plays, so I don’t think (Central’s pass rush) changed us at all,” Riley said. “We played well together. It was just a well-fought battle.”
DANVILLE 16, CENTRAL COLUMBIA 10
Danville (4-1) 0 3 7 6 — 16
Central Col. (3-2) 0 0 7 3 — 10
SCORING SUMMARY
Second quarter
D-FG KJ Riley 30, 0:33
Third quarter
D-Carson Persing 30 pass from Riley (Riley kick), 2:39
CC-Logan Gillaspy 9 pass from Garrett McNelis (Mason Yorty kick), 0:28
Fourth quarter
CC-FG Yorty 38, 9:59
D-Riley 12 run (kick blocked), 6:31
Team Statistics
D CC
First downs 20 11
Rushes-yards 30-166 28-84
Passing yards 186 131
Passing 14-26-1 9-21-0
Fumbles-lost 3-1 1-1
Penalties-yards 4-24 6-46
Individual statistics
RUSHING — Danville: Zach Gordon 13-69; KJ Riley 10-69, TD; Aaron Johnson 5-29; Mason Raup 1-0; Team 1-(-1). Central Columbia: Troy Johnson 20-63; Garrett McNelis 3-16; Dylan Devlin 5-5.
PASSING — Danville: Riley 14-25-0 for 186 yards, TD; Carson Persing 0-1-1. Central Columbia: McNelis 9-21-0 for 131 yards, TD.
RECEIVING — Danville: C. Persing 8-115, TD; Brandon Zimmerman 2-35; Ian Persing 2-11; Johnson 1-15; Hayden Winn 1-10. Central Columbia: Garrett Carter 2-31; Zach Smith 2-31; Eli Morrison 1-38; Auston Rainier 1-21; Logan Gillaspy 1-9, TD; Johnson 1-5; Devlin 1-(-4).