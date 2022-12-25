Football was as good as it’s been around the Daily Item coverage area during the 2022 season.
We had the obligatory Southern Columbia state championship in Class 2A — the sixth in a row — but it certainly wasn’t easy for the Tigers to break their own state record.
Mount Carmel won its first 12 games in Class 2A and spent most of the season ranked in the top five statewide, before falling to the Tigers in the district title game.
Danville made it to the state quarterfinals, before losing a heartbreaker to Wyomissing in Class 3A. Mifflinburg made the district semifinals, and Warrior Run picked up a surprise playoff berth and stopped a long losing streak.
Class 4A saw Milton and Selinsgrove spend most of the season battling for a home playoff game against the other. The Black Panthers got home-field advantage with its best season in years, but the Seals picked up the victory in the semifinals.
So many good teams also make it really hard to select the first-team all-star squad from the coverage area. I find the all-state selection process easier with players split into classes. There are several players on our second team that got very deserving all-state nominations in their respective classes but couldn’t crack our first team.
The Ironmen lead the way with seven first-team spots (Zach Gordon picked up two), followed by the Red Tornadoes with five, and Selinsgrove and Mifflinburg each with four selections. Southern Columbia, Shikellamy and Milton all had two selections, while Warrior Run had one.
It’s the third-straight season Danville has led in first-team selections.
Gordon and Mifflinburg two-way lineman Emmanuel Ulrich were the only players selected on offense and defense this season.
Let’s take a look at the first team:
Gordon had one healthy season, and it led to one of the best seasons in years for an area quarterback. For most of the 2022 season, Gordon had thrown more touchdown passes than incompletions, and he wrapped Danville’s magical season with a school-record 34 touchdowns and three interceptions. He was 111-of-157 for 2,279 yards through the air and ran for another 319 yards, and five scores. Also picked as a defensive back, where he’s been a three-year starter. He picked off a team-high four passes this season.
The running backs are Mifflinburg’s Andrew Diehl, Southern Columbia’s Braeden Wisloski and Danville’s Ty Brown-Stauffer. The first two were legitimate candidates for Carson Persing’s Player of the Year award.
Diehl is another player that didn’t have a fully healthy season until his senior year, and oh what a season it was. Diehl scored 27 total touchdowns, ran for 1,359 yards, and set the school single-game rushing record with 361 yards against Warrior Run.
Wisloski led the area in rushing with 1,964 yards and had 25 touchdowns. He finished with touchdowns six different ways this season — rushing, receiving, punt return, kickoff return, interception return and fumble return. Wisloski has signed to football at the University of Maryland.
Brown-Stauffer led the potent Danville offense (47.5 points per game) in rushing with 1,176 yards and 19 touchdowns.
The receivers are both sophomores — Warrior Run’s Samuel Hall and Selinsgrove’s Gavin Bastian.
Hall led the area in yards and catches this season, finishing with 53 grabs for 1,136 yards and eight touchdowns.
Bastian’s numbers were held down a bit by an injury to quarterback Mark Pastore, forcing Bastian to finish one game at quarterback, and start the next two games under center for the Seals. Bastian caught 35 passes for 681 yards and seven scores.
Mifflinburg’s first selection comes at tight end where 6-foot-8 Kyler Troup caught a team-high 29 passes for 425 yards and five touchdowns.
The offensive line selections are led by a three-time honoree in Southern Columbia senior Chris Treshock. Helped lead an offensive line that helped the Tigers average 8.6 yards per carry on 4,935 yards to help Southern Columbia win a state-record sixth straight state title. From the District 4 Class 2A championship game through the state title game, the Tigers ran for 1,574 yards on 94 carries, while throwing just 14 passes.
Two members of Mount Carmel’s offensive line were also selected. Senior Nick Nestico is on the first-team for the second straight year, while Kelin Geary is a first-time honoree.
The Red Tornadoes set a school record in 2021 yards for rushing yards in a season and didn’t have a 1,000-yard rusher. This season, Mount Carmel added a passing element, but still ran for 3,343 yards as a team, again without a 1,000-yard rusher. The Red Tornadoes averaged 425 yards per game on offense.
Ulrich is a two-time selection as an offensive lineman and is honored as a defensive lineman as well. Ulrich’s importance upfront can be seen in the Wildcats’ two regular-season losses. He was at a wrestling tournament for the Jersey Shore game and injured his ankle early in the loss to Milton. As a nose tackle in the Wildcats’ defense, he tied for the team lead with 14 tackles for a loss, and nearly always took up two blockers from opposing offenses.
Declan Aikens was the lone senior starter at times on the Danville offensive line this season. One of just two returning starters up front, the Ironmen offense didn’t skip a beat. The offense averaged 203 yards per game passing and 176 yards per game rushing for a team that won its third straight Class 3A district title.
The final offensive selection comes at athlete, and it’s Milton senior Xzavier Minium. Minium did a little bit of everything for the 9-2 Black Panthers this season. Minium led the team with 803 yards rushing on 73 carries with 13 touchdowns, and 15 catches for 325 yards and 3 TDs. Most impressive performance came in a win against Mifflinburg. The team trailed 20-7 early in the third quarter, but thanks to 8 carries for 166 yards and three scores, Minium led the Black Panthers to the victory that clinched a home playoff game for Milton.
Defense
Joining Ulrich on the defensive front line are Danville’s Lincoln Diehl, Mount Carmel’s Matt Scicchitano and Shikellamy’s Derek Turber-Ortiz.
Diehl, a sophomore, was expected to be a starting offensive lineman but started to see time on the defensive front, proving to be a revelation. He had four tackles, including three for a loss against Southern Columbia on Sept. 23 after just four total tackles until that point. He had 11 tackles as a defensive tackle against Lewisburg, and finished with 45 tackles, including 13 for a loss. He also finished with three fumble recoveries.
Scicchitano is headed to Coastal Carolina and was a four-year monster as a defensive end for the Red Tornadoes. He had 66 tackles, including 17 for a loss. He also led the Red Tornadoes with 6.5 sacks.
Turber-Ortiz is another sophomore standout. He was third on the Braves with tackles with 99, and had 16 for a loss. He played his best game against Mifflinburg with 12 tackles, including a bone-crunching one of Diehl, and six for a loss.
As always the linebackers were one of the most difficult decisions, but there are four good ones.
Mason Raup has been a member of the all-Daily Item team since he stepped on the football field as a freshman in 2019 — a second-team selection as freshman, and three first-team honors. It’s been a memorable football career for Raup, who will play baseball at Slippery Rock. Raup topped 100 tackles in all four seasons and finished his senior year with 152 tackles, including 20 for a loss. Raup graduates in June as the school’s all-time leading tackler with 562, nearly 120 more than the previous record-holder.
Junior Luke Snyder struggled with injuries in his first two seasons, but a mostly healthy 2022 showed what he could do. He played various roles on an injury-ravaged Shikellamy offense, and led what was a pretty good Shikellamy defense in tackles. Shikellamy held Jersey Shore to a season-low in points until Canton held them to 23 points in Week 8 — granted it was 49 points. The Braves also held Mount Carmel to its season low in rushing yards until the Red Tornadoes’ loss to Southern Columbia in the District 4 Class 2A championship game. Snyder finished with 121 tackles. He had double-digit tackles in seven of his nine games played, and had a streak of six games with 10 or more tackles.
Selinsgrove’s Ethan Miller is another player affected by injuries. The sophomore missed the first three weeks of the season and was making a position change — going back to middle linebacker after playing defensive tackle as a freshman. In nine games, Miller finished with 80 tackles, including 21.5 tackles for a loss to lead the Seals. Miller finished with two interceptions, and a fumble recovery.
Mount Carmel’s Maddox Reed made just 22 tackles in his sophomore season, but moved into a starting role in 2022, and didn’t disappoint. A tackling machine for the Red Tornadoes’ defense, he was the only Mount Carmel defender with more than 100 tackles. He finished the year with 123 stops on the season.
Joining Gordon in the secondary are a pair of juniors — Milton’s Peyton Rearick and Selinsgrove’s Caleb Hicks — along with Mount Carmel senior Garrett Varano.
Rearick had 91 tackles from his safety position for a Milton defense that had two shutouts, and limited teams to just 79 points in its nine wins. He scored three defensive touchdowns and led the Black Panthers with five interceptions. He also had four pass breakups.
Selinsgrove coach Derek Hicks’s biggest concern in the summertime was experience in his secondary with the graduation of three-time all-state safety Teague Hoover, but little did Hicks know, one of the answers was under his own roof.
His his first season as a starter Hicks’ son — Caleb — led Selinsgrove with six interceptions, and earned first-team HAC-I honors. Hicks finished with 56 tackles.
Varano led one of the top secondaries in the state as the Red Tornadoes picked off 23 passes this season. The senior safety led the team with six interceptions and had 75 tackles as well.
The specialists round out the team. Selinsgrove’s Carter Young set the Seals single-season record, making 9-of-11 field goals with a long of 40 yards. He also finished the year 34-of-36 in point after attempts.
Southern Columbia’s Isaac Carter is the punter. Carter’s here just as much for his punting — a long of 56, and a 35.1-yard average with six downed inside the 20 — as for his kickoff ability. Carter had 42 touchbacks this season for Southern Columbia. Keep an eye on this soccer player next year if he decides to play football. In just five games this season as a defensive tackle — all in the Tigers’ drive for a sixth-straight title — he made 28 tackles and was a key cog in limiting Mount Carmel, Bishop Guilfoyle, Trinity and Westinghouse to under their season averages in rushing yards.