HUGHESTOWN — Colin Miller took over the controls of the team from manager Jim Burns. John Price moved to the mound to replace Conner Geise.
When Danville was forced into those two moves by a series of ejections late in the sixth inning Monday, Jake Cambria never stopped leading the offense.
Cambria’s bloop single down the right-field line in the bottom of the seventh inning completed Danville’s comeback from a four-run deficit to a 10-9 victory over previously unbeaten Swoyersville in the Region 5 Senior American Legion Baseball semifinals.
Danville used the win to reach Tuesday’s 5:30 p.m. championship game between the winner of host Greater Pittston and Carbondale/Lakeland. Greater Pittston led Carbondale/Lakeland, 11-6, with Carbondale/Lakeland batting with one out in the top of the sixth inning when Monday night’s game was suspended because of rain.
Geise was ejected from the dugout, Burns from his spot in the third base coach’s box, and a Danville fan from his seat behind home plate during the bottom of the sixth inning with the game tied, 9-9.
Miller, a player/coach, was the only one left to lead the team through the finish against an unbeaten, championship opponent.
Price walked the first batter he faced and watched him reach second base on a steal before getting three straight popouts. The last out came when second baseman Joey Delbo collided with first baseman Lane Berkey, jarring the ball loose, but Delbo reached out with his bare hand as he was falling and made the catch.
Danville went to the bottom of the seventh in need of one run to pull off the upset of the Wyoming Valley League champions.
Berkey walked on four pitches, and Price bunted. Swoyersville tried to get the lead runner but threw wildly, putting two on with none out.
“I just figured small ball-it-up,” Miller said. “I told John, our second batter, 'If Lane gets on, bunt three times.' Just get one down; move the runner.”
Miller decided against another bunt with the win within reach.
“I knew Jake was swinging a hot bat and had been one of our best hitters all season,” Miller said. “I had considered bunting — getting the runners to second and third with one out and our two and three hitters coming up — but I trusted him.
“He’s been going the opposite way. He can protect with two out, and I trusted his bat.”
That trust paid off.
With the Swoyersville outfield playing extremely deep, Cambria’s soft fly down the line fell into the perfect spot for Berkey to race home just in time to slide in head-first ahead of the tag.
“I wasn’t thinking poke it to right,” Cambria said. “I was thinking just find a hole, but I did realize they were playing deep.”
Cambria drove in runs in each of his last four plate appearances, with a groundout and three straight RBI singles.
“I was just trying to put the bat on the ball and, at the very least, with no outs, move the guys,” Cambria said. “It just shows what you can do when you put the barrel on the ball and see what happens.
“It wasn’t a very pretty hit, but it got down and did the job.”
Berkey also had a productive day, even though he was officially 0-for-1. He drove in a run with a groundout and scored three times after reaching on two walks and a hit batter.
Danville fought back repeatedly after falling behind 4-1 through 1½ innings, and 7-3 in the middle of the fourth.
The first four batters reached in the five-run fifth inning to forge a 9-7 lead. Gatlin Hovenstine tripled in the first run, and Gabe Benjamin tied the game with a two-run double. Benjamin scored the go-ahead run on an error, and Berkey brought in another with his groundout.
Hunter Sgarlat’s three-run triple in the first inning had given Swoyersville the 4-1 lead.
AMERICAN LEGION BASEBALL
PENNSYLVANIA REGION 5 TOURNAMENT
At Pittston Primary Center, Hughestown
Danville 10, Swoyersville 9
Swoyersville;132;102;0 — 9-11-3
Danville;120;150;1 — 10-9-2
M. Sgarlat, J. Stevens (4), A. Bayo (5), Michak (7) and Flanley. Gatlin Hovenstine, Connor Geise (4), John Price (7) and Gabe Benjamin.
WP: Price. LP: A. Bayo.
Swoyersville: H. Sgarlat 2-for-5, triple, run, 3 RBIs; M. Sgarlat 2-for-4, triple, run, RBI; R. Stevens 3 runs.
Danville: Jake Cambria 3-for-5, 4 RBIs; Matt Masala 2-for-4, run; Benjamin 1-for-3, double, run, 2 RBIs; Lane Berkey 3 runs, RBI.