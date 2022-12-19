The Daily Item
District 4 and state powers Danville and Lewisburg dominate The Daily Item’s 2022 Cross-Country all-star teams.
Danville and Lewisburg’s boys, which finished tied for second at the state meet — the Ironmen claimed the runner-up trophy on the basis of their sixth-place finisher — have three combined first-team selections, coupled with Danville’s Rory Lieberman being the Male Runner of the Year.
On the girls’ side, Danville and Lewisburg each put two runners on the first team, while Shikellamy’s Bri Hennett is the only repeat selection. Southern’s Kate Moncavage is Female Runner of the Year.
Danville’s girls, the District 4 champions and state runners-up, are represented by Victoria Bartholomew and Alivia Shen on the first team.
Lewisburg, the HAC-I champs, feature first-time honorees Baylee Espinosa — the district champion as a ninth-grader — and Alanna Jacob.
On the boys’ side, Thomas and Jonathan Hess are first-team honorees — Thomas for the second time — along with Danville’s Dane Spahr, Milton’s Ryan Bickhart and Shikellamy’s Sam Hennett.
INSIDE: See first-team cross-country all-stars, plus second team and honorable mention selections/C3