Friday night's Danville-Lewisburg football game has been canceled according to Lewisburg Area School District Superintendent Jennifer Polinchock.
In an email alert sent out Thursday afternoon, Polinchock said there is a positive COVID-19 case among members of the Lewisburg high school football team.
The principal and school nurse are in the process of identifying close contacts.
In addition, a student in the district's middle school tested positive this week. All close contacts to that student have been notified, Polinchock said.