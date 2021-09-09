breaking news logo

Friday night's Danville-Lewisburg football game has been canceled according to Lewisburg Area School District Superintendent Jennifer Polinchock.

In an email alert sent out Thursday afternoon, Polinchock said there is a positive COVID-19 case among members of the Lewisburg high school football team.

The principal and school nurse are in the process of identifying close contacts.

In addition, a student in the district's middle school tested positive this week. All close contacts to that student have been notified, Polinchock said.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you