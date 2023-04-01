After years of being 2A schools, Danville and Lewisburg will compete at the 3A level for the first-time ever in girls track and field.
Both schools are returning district and state qualifiers and hoping that helps the class transition as they pursue the Heartland Athletic Conference-Division II crown.
Lewisburg is returning two members of its 4x800 relay team that qualified for states last year. They are Jenna Binney and Caroline Blakeslee. Binney also ran the 800 and 1600 at the District 4 meet last year. Blakeslee was a part of all three of the Green Dragons relay squads that ran at the district meet.
Besides Binney and Blakeslee, the Green Dragons are also returning a bunch of district qualifiers. They are Hazel Buonopane (javelin, pole vault), Jillianne Donner (javelin), Madeline Ikeler (hurdles), Alanna Jacob (3200), McKenna Meadows (shot put), Ella Mirshahi (pole vault), Torrence Spicher (4x100, 100, pole vault) and Madeleine Still (4x100, 100, javelin).
"We moved up to AAA this year for the first time ever, so our postseason will play out in a new way," said Lewisburg head coach Michael Espinosa. "Our team is composed of excellent leaders and hard-working, focused athletes. I am very pleased with the size of our team. We have a large class of 9th graders, many who have proven themselves in fall and winter sports to be stellar athletes. We hope that translates to spring track and field success.
"The goal is to be represented in all events at the District meet. Some of our key returners have earned district and state medals in the past and hope to return to the podium this year. We will count on all of our key returners to lead us once again."
After making it to states last year, Danville's 4x800 relay team is hoping to back it back to Shippensburg this year.
Individually, Danville coach Victoria Bartholomew is leaning on seniors Sarah Sharp (hurdles) and Bella Johns (400, 800) and juniors Victoria Bartholomew (800, 1600) and Hannah Bartholomew (800).
Overall, the Ironmen have a younger roster that'll get a lot of experience as the season goes on.
"My expectations for the team are to enjoy our team environment and have successes in many ways," Bartholomew said. "Some of that being physical performance, some of it means just being happy with where you are and feeling confident and secure with us."
Since the Ironmen are transitioning to the 3A level, Bartholomew is hoping that her team is caught up to speed by the time the District 4 meet rolls around.
"It's unknown territory for us," Bartholomew said. "We hope that going into the district meet, we'll be one of the strongest teams going into it. We are a small team, so we hope that we'll be able to even out our strengths for the events. The girls are a little bit unnerving and uncomfortable with it, but we just take one meet at a time, so it is what it is."
A new addition to the HAC-II is Shamokin. Shamokin's team filled with district qualifiers, including Madison Lippay, who was the district champion in the long jump. Lippay finished 21st at the state meet last season. Lippay also medaled in the triple jump at districts.
The Indians are also returning Carly Nye and Christine Horning at sprints and Abbey and Lauren Noll at javelin. According to coach David Kopitsky, shot put and discus should also be areas of strength this season.
"This year, we have 51 girls on the roster, with those types of numbers, we have some flexibility," Kopitsky said. "We have a solid group returning from last year, lots of new girls mixed in with seasoned veterans. Our goal, as always, is to get as many girls to the state championship meet as possible."
Mifflinburg is also switching from HAC-1 to HAC-II this season. The Wildcats are returning two members of its 4x100 relay team that made to districts last season in Ally Shaffer and Avery Metzger. Metzger also qualified for districts as at the 200, 400 and 4x400 relay. Elizabeth Sheesley is also a returing district qualifier in the long jump.
"The switch from Division I to Division II in the PHAC and from AAA to AA for districts will be an adjustment for us this year, said Mifflinburg coach Jeff Kiss. "New sets of teams to go against in dual meets and different standards for districts and states play to strengths in some areas but make others more challenging. One thing that does not change is the drive that the athletes have to make themselves and the team better. It is a great group of kids and their work ethic gives them a chance to have a successful season."
Midd-West has a pair of district qualifiers in Chloe Sauer (shot put) and Camryn Pyle (300-meter hurdles). At districts, Pyle finished in 48.31 seconds while Sauer earned a mark of 31-7.
Montoursville and Central Columbia round out the teams in the HAC-II.
DANVILLE
COACH: Tina Bartholomew, 4th year.
ASSISTANTS: Sarah Taylor, throws; Caroline Dillon, sprints/hurdles; Joe Kovalewski, jumps; Sarah Hale, pole vault.
LAST YEAR: 1-6 overall.
KEY RETURNEES: Sarah Sharp, sr., hurdles; Bella Johns, sr., 400, 800; Victoria Bartholomew, jr., 800, 1600; Hannah Bartholomew, jr., 800.
ROSTER: Lauren Benfer, fr.; Taryn Boguslaw, fr.; Abigail Brady, fr.; Brightness Che, fr.; Sydney Clarke, fr.; Hazel Gatski, fr.; Haylee Gemberling, fr.;Sydney Hackenberg, fr.; Sophie Johns, fr.; Akshaya Kannan, fr.; Eden Morris, fr.; Lily O’Rourke, fr.; Emma Riffindifil, fr.; Kiyla Rogers, fr.; Bipasha Sarker, fr.; Myleigh Seese, fr.; SaigemTreon, fr.; Pearl Weaver, fr.; Madeline Cross, so.; Natalyn English, so.; Alaina Gable, so.; Hannah Hafer, so.; Gianna Harvey, so.; Maya Hasenbalg, so.; Anna Hummel, so.; Lauren Law, so.; Kamryn Michaels, so.; Lucy Mucciolo, so.; Alexandra Romanot, so.; Ava Ross, so.; Lydia Weaver, so.; Hannah Bartholomew, jr.; Victoria Bartholomew, jr.; Emily Chillis, jr.; Chloe Drabant, jr.; Emma Parker, jr.; Alexis Snover, jr.; Brooke Woll, jr.; Bella Johns, sr.; Brenna Ross, sr.; Sarah Sharp, sr.; Angela Weng, sr.; Nayeli Williams, sr.
LEWISBURG
COACH: Michael Espinosa, 7th year.
ASSISTANTS: Dillon Durinick, distance; Paul Miller, throws; Aaron Wynings, jumps; Mark Temple, vault and javelin.
LAST YEAR: 4-1 overall
KEY RETURNEES: Jenna Binney, jr., 4x800, 1600, 800; Caroline Blakeslee, so., 4x800, 4x400, 4x100, 200; Hazel Buonopane, sr., javelin, pole vault; Jillianne Donner, soph, javelin; Madeline Ikeler, sr., 100 hurdles, 300 hurdles; Alanna Jacob, soph, 3200m; McKenna Meadows, jr, shot put; Ella Mirshahi, jr., pole vault; Torrence Spicher, sr., 4x100, 100, pole vault; Madeleine Still, sr., 4x100, 100, javelin.
ROSTER: Addison Altoft, jr.; Alexus Ayala, sr.; Kiera Breeding, sr.; Sakina Balavenkatesan, jr.; Grace Bruckhart, sr.; Katherine Batkowski, fr.; Hazel Buonopane, sr.; Emily Berge, fr.; Asha Hohmuth sr.; Jenna Binney, jr.; Madeline Ikeler, sr; Caroline Blakeslee, soph; Marissa Paul, sr.; Emma Bolton, fr. Audrey Pennington, sr.; Gabriella Rosenberg, sr.; Grace Bruckhart, so.; Torrence Spicher, sr.; Madeleine Still, sr.; Skylar Crosby, so.; Davia Cruz, fr.; Angela Doan, fr.; Jillianne Donner, so.; Anna Drouin, jr.; Kaitlyn Doran, so.; Summer Evans, jr.; Nora Driver, fr.; Kyrstin Keister, jr.; Layla Lachhab, jr.; McKenna Erdly, fresh; McKenna Meadows, jr.; Baylee Espinosa, fr.; Ella Mirshahi, jr.; Olivia Morgan, jr.; Gemma Glathar, fr.; Emma Trupp, jr.; Lucie Gosson-Roy, so.; Leah Wetzel, jr.; Carol Holmes, soph; Katherine Houtz, fr.; Mai Isleem, so.; Lucie Gosson-Roy 10; Alanna Jacob, so.; Kyrstin Keister, jr.; Alivia Kohl, fr.; Anasofia Kokoruda, so.; Rae Morgan, so.; Madeline Lesher, fr.; Orissa Reed, so.; Audra McIlwaine, fr.; Matia Rudy, so.; Phoenix Zinszer, so.; Madison Moyers, fresh,; Julia Opperman, fr.; Teagan Osunde, fr.; Ellis Reed, fr.; Orissa Reed, so.; Gwynn Rowe, fr.; Matia Rudy, so.; Maya Sak, fr.; Ava Satteson, fr.; Caroline Scheckter, fr.; Lauren Schwartz, fr.; Annika Ikeda Shields, fr.; Chloe Spielyk, fr.; Morgan Strieby, fr.; Theo Wilkinson, fr.; Trinity Zinszer, sr.
MIDD-WEST
COACH: Jason Gemberling.
KEY RETURNEES: Camryn Pyle, jr., hurdles; Alyssa Heckman, jr., long jump; Chloe Sauer, sr., shot put.
ROSTER: Maura Aurand, fr.; Grace Trawitz, fr.; Asia Seibel, fr.; Olivia Stroup, fr.; Makayla Arbogast, so.; Allison Cramer, so.; Alannah Hoover, so.; Jessica Mast, so.; Adeline Minium, so.; Keurha Perez, so.; Jessica Williams, so.; Leah Zimmerman, so.; Lana Aitkins, jr.; Nicole Brouse, jr.; Alyssa Heckman, jr.; Camryn Pyle, jr.; Claire Sellers, jr.; Lauren Sellers, jr.; Lilly Siska, jr.; Samantha Zechman, jr.; Chloe Sauer, sr.; Paris Seibel, sr.
MIFFLINBURG
COACH: Jeff Kiss, 3rd year.
ASSISTANTS: Tyler Maneval, distance; Darryl Chappell, jumps; Katy Baker, hurdles; Jon Fetterolf, throws; Bradee Ruhl, throws.
LAST YEAR: 3-4 overall.
KEY RETURNEES: Marissa Allen, sr., jumps; Taylor Beachy, sr., distance; Katrina Bennage, sr., throws; Maria Darrup, sr., distance; Cassidy McClintock, sr., jumps; Natalie Osborne, so., sprints; Ally Shaffer, jr., sprints; Liz Sheesley, jr., jumps; Meg Shively, sr., throws; Jayda Tilghman, so., hurdles.
ROSTER: Marissa Allen, sr.; Taylor Beachy, sr.; Katrina Bennage, sr.; Maria Darrup, sr.; Cassidy McClintock, sr.; Natalie Osborne, so.; Ally Shaffer, jr.; Liz Sheesley, jr.; Meg Shively, sr.; Jayda Tilghman, so.; Lyn Bingaman, sr.; Lydia Knepp, sr.; Taylor Koch, sr.; Adelaide Miller, sr.; Emma Hyder, jr.; Annika Klinefelter, jr.; Nakiya Sanders, jr.; Mackenzie Vasbinder, jr.; Kylee Gessner, so.; Calleigh Hoy, so.; Shakira Moyer, so.; Makenna Walter, so.; Kayla Winter-Lust, so.; Sadie Zimmerman, so.; Sarah Barkafski, Laura Darrup, fr.; Jasmine Doebler, fr.; Avery Edison, fr.; Natalie Gemberling, fr.; Laurel Ramsey, fr.; Ava Stephens, fr.
SHAMOKIN
COACH: David Kopitsky, 14th year.
ASSISTANTS: Todd Nye, Rob Cowder, Rachel Drumheiser.
LAST YEAR: 1-5 overall
KEY RETURNEES: Madison Lippay, sr., high jump, triple jump; Carly Nye, jr., sprints; Christine Horning, sr., sprints; Libby Zalar, sr., shot put, discus; Payten Puttman, sr., shot put, discus; Madysyn Nolter, jr., shot put, discus; Cassandra Drumheiser, sr., shot put, discus; Abigail Noll, sr., javelin; Lauren Noll, sr, javelin.
ROSTER: Erica Bellinger, sr.; Alexis Bressi, so.; Lilly Dormer, fr.; Cassandra Drumheiser, sr.; Sophie Haupt, fr.; Gabby Jacoby, fr.; Kennedy Kerstetter, sr.; Brylee Kessler, fr.; Kamryn Kramer, so.; Susan Kurtz, so.; Selena Lin, sr.; Madison Lippay, sr.; Isabella Manley, fr.; Brenna Lilly; Abigail Noll, sr.; Lauren Noll, sr.; Madysyn Nolter, jr.; Carly Nye, jr.; Gabby Orner, so.; Payten Puttman, sr.; Rosie Roman; Molly Rossnock, sr.; Kenadie Rowe, so.; Emily Rumberger, so.; Aliyah Schiavoni, so.; Giavonna Schiavoni, fr.; Gianna Schulen; Peyton Scott, fr.; Sadey Seroski, jr.; Mya Slodysko, so.; Olivia Snyder, fr.; Madison Totten, so.; Jessica Whalen, fr.; Ameera Williams, fr.; Elizabeth Zalar, sr.; Felicia Zigner, so.; Maggie Zimmerman, so.; Petra Chalupova, sr.; Queenlyn Zartman, jr.; Brookelyn Zartman, fr.; Macey Wynn, fr.; Carly Wynn, jr.; Jaidin Wendt, sr.; Greyson Smith, sr.; Maya Schlegel, sr.; Chloe Masser, jr.; Christine Horning, sr.; Sierra Klinger, jr.