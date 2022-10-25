The Daily Item
Lewisburg’s boys cross-country team heads into Thursday’s District 4 championships at Bloomsburg University looking at the next step in a possible four-peat at the upcoming state meet.
However, putting first things first, the Green Dragons must find a way to edge hard-charging Danville for another district title.
The Green Dragons wrapped up another unbeaten season with a tough 23-32 win over the Ironmen to close out the regular season, and then edged Danville 32-47 at the Shikellamy Classic. In both of those races, Ironmen senior Rory Lieberman won the race, but the Green Dragons won the overall title thanks to its consistent grouping.
While Lieberman, the prohibitive favorite in the Class 2A race, won at Shikellamy, three Lewisburg runners — Thomas and Jonathan Hess, and Kieran Murray — were the next three to cross the line, the consistency that could lead to another district crown.
District 4 titles for girls and boys in Class A and 2A are on the line Thursday at Bloomsburg University’s upper campus. The Class A girls race starts at 9:30 a.m., followed by the 2A girls at 10:15, A boys at 11, and 2A boys and 11:45.
All runners on the top two teams and the next 10 runners not on those teams will advance to states next month in Hershey. Runners from Shikellamy and Selinsgrove compete in the District 4/5 Class 3A race Saturday at Indian Valley following the PIAA’s reclassification for two years.
Lieberman is looking for his first individual district title after he was edged by Lewisburg’s Jacob Hess last fall. After that setback, Lieberman went on to finish fifth at the 2A state meet in cross-country and was also second in the 3A two-mile at the state track meet in May. He then broke 15 minutes at the Paul Short Run at Lehigh University earlier this month, one of the fastest times ever in Pennsylvania and a top-20 time nationally this year.
At last year’s district meet, Lewisburg put all five of its scoring boys in the top nine. Two of those runners — the Hess brothers — are back. They each finished in the top 35 at states as Lewisburg won its third consecutive state title.
Danville and Lewisburg will also likely battle it out for the Class 2A girls’ title as they did a year ago.
The Ironmen edged the Green Dragons, 48-60, at the Shikellamy Classic after Lewisburg edged Danville 25-30 in the regular-season finale. Both teams return a lot of talent from teams that finished in the top 10 at states last year, including Danville’s Victoria Bartholomew, who was 13th at states.
In Class A girls, Southern’s Katie Moncavage is the returning district champion. Moncavage, a junior, won last year’s district meet by more than a minute before finishing seventh at the state meet. Moncavage won the state title in the girls 800 this spring.