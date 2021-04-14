MILL HALL — Danville is the last unbeaten softball team left in the Heartland Athletic Conference-Division I after a dominant pitching performance by Morgan Wagner.
The Towson-bound senior allowed just two Alyssa Fisher singles, and recorded 18 of the 21 outs by strikeout as Danville knocked off Central Mountain, 5-0, to remain undefeated in Heartland Athletic Conference-Division I action on Tuesday afternoon.
Wagner also went 3-for-4 and drove in a run for Danville (5-0 overall, 4-0 HAC-I). Central Mountain falls to 4-1, 3-1.
n Shamokin 6,
Mifflinburg 4
MIFFLINBURG — The Indians made a three-run first inning stand up in the HAC-I victory.
Shamokin (3-2 overall, 1-2 HAC-I) loaded the bases in the first inning when Emma Kurtz and Kennedy Petrovich each singled, and Andrea Hornberger was hit by a pitch. Abby Noll, Brooke Sebasovich and Kate Glosek each had RBIs for Shamokin.
The Wildcats (1-4, 1-3) cut the lead to one run at 3-2, and 4-3, but couldn’t get the tying run home against Hornberger, who stranded 11 Mifflinburg runners on base in her complete-game effort.
Brook Karchner had two doubles and knocked in two runs for Mifflinburg.
Shamokin 301 010 1 — 6-8-0
Mifflinburg 110 110 0 — 4-10-1
Annie Hornberger and Kate Glosek. Paige Stewart and Evelyn Osborne.
WP: Hornberger; LP: Stewart.
Shamokin: Kennedy Petrovich 3-for-3, double, triple, 2 runs; Hornberger, 1-for-3, 2 RBIs.
Mifflinburg: Brook Karchner 2-for-3, 2 doubles, 2 RBIs; Jaden Keister 2-for-3, run, RBI.
n Warrior Run 8,
Hughesville 0
HUGHESVILLE — Val McHenry scattered two singles in a shutout, and Kaelyn Watson and Maggie Gelnet each knocked in two runs to lead the Defenders.
McHenry struck out 12 and walked one for Warrior Run (3-3 overall, 2-3 HAC-II). She retired the final 11 Hughesville hitters.
Warrior Run broke the game open with four runs in the top of the seventh. Watson had a two-run single in the inning. Gelnett added an RBI single, and Hannah Michael had an RBI groundout.
Warrior Run 010 210 4 — 8-7-0
Hughesville 000 000 0 — 0-2-4
WP: Val McHenry; LP: Sarah Wertz.
Warrior Run: Grace Beachel, 1-for-3, double, run, RBI; Ashley Evans, 2 runs; Kaelyn Watson, 2 RBIs; Maggie Gelnett, 2 RBIs; Liana Dion, 2-for-3.
n East Juniata 4, Newport 2
NEWPORT — The Tigers scored three runs in the top of the seventh inning to rally for the TVL win.
Alyssa Robinson, Emma Willow and Macey Buskey each knocked in runs in the inning for East Juniata (2-2 overall, 2-1 TVL).
Brenna Watts struck out 12 in the victory for the Tigers.
It was the Buffaloes’ opener.
E. Juniata 000 010 3 — 4-9-1
Newport 100 100 0 — 2-5-3
WP: Brenna Watts; LP: Landis.
East Juniata: Annika Martin 2-for-4; Alyssa Robinson, 2-for-3, double, run, RBI; Macey Buskey, double.
Newport: Weidenhammer 2-for-3.
n Jersey Shore 8,
Midd-West 3
MIDDLEBURG — Carolyn Wacker and Emma Pfirman each knocked in two runs, and Jocelyn McCracken allowed just one hit in five innings of work for the Bulldogs.
McCracken struck out five and walked one for Jersey Shore (3-1 overall and HAC-I).
Midd-West scored all of its runs in the sixth inning. Alanna Keister had an RBI double, while Sarah Shupp and Caroline Zerby each had RBI singles for the Mustangs (2-3, 1-3).
Jersey Shore 010 132 1 — 8-11-1
Midd-West 000 003 0 — 3-6-2
Lorna Oldt, Bella Parra (5) and Mckennin Voss. Jocelyn McCracken, Katelyn Stover (6) and Rachel Lorson.
WP: McCracken; LP: Oldt.
Jersey Shore: Carolyn Wacker, 1-for-3, 2 RBIs; Emma Pfirman, 3-for-4, double, run, 2 RBIs; Grace Lorson, 2-for-3, double, 2 runs, RBI; Rahel Hartman, 2-for-3.
Midd-West: Alanna Keister 1-for-3, double, run, RBI; Sarah Shupp 2-for-4, run, RBI.
n Montoursville 11,
S. Columbia 0 (6 inn.)
CATAWISSA — Mackenzie Weaver scattered two singles over six innings, and knocked in three runs to lead the Warriors to the victory.
Weaver struck out six and didn’t walk a hitter in the complete-game win, and added a two-run homer in the fifth inning. Natalie Bennett went 4-for-4 with three runs scored and three runs batted in for Montoursville (2-2 overall and HAC-II).
Natasha Corely and Skye Stabley had the hits for the Tigers (2-4, 1-4).
Montoursville 104 042 — 11-12-0
S. Columbia 000 000 — 0-2-3
WP: Mackenzie Weaver; LP: Avery Konyar.
Montoursville: Natalie Bennett 4-for-4, 2 triples, 3 runs, 3 RBIs; Weaver, 2-for-4, homer (5th, one on), 3 RBIs; Brianna Trueman, 2 runs; Mahlon Yonkin 2-for-4; Kristen George 3-for-4, 2 runs, 2 RBIs.