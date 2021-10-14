The Danville football team finds itself, for a second straight week, facing an opponent that has a very specific way it wants to impose its will.
Last week, Mount Carmel wanted to control the line of scrimmage with its size and own the clock with its running game against the Ironmen.
This week, Danville travels to Jersey Shore to face a Bulldogs team that wants to play at a fast pace — uncomfortably fast — to wear down its opponent.
It’s like going from wrestling a grizzly bear to racing a cheetah.
“It’s a very talented team; a very confident team,” Danville coach Mike Brennan said of Jersey Shore. “It’s a team that’s won a lot of games over the last few years, and they act like it and play like it. They like to play fast, and there’s not a lot they don’t do well.”
The Bulldogs enter the game 7-0, and they haven’t lost to a District 4 team since Oct. 4, 2019 (Southern Columbia). They’ve won 14 consecutive games against District 4 opponents, and made the Class 4A semifinals in 2019 and the state championship game in 2020.
Jersey Shore is in the midst of a brutal spot in its schedule. The Bulldogs beat 5-1 Milton last week, face 5-2 Danville tonight, and then have a nonleague game against 6-1 Bald Eagle Area before wrapping up the season with 5-2 Central Mountain.
“We’ve been treating this stretch like the start of the playoffs. We’ve been saying for a couple weeks now, ‘Hey, this is like a playoff (game).’ It’s a playoff atmosphere,” Jersey Shore coach Tom Gravish said. “We’re practicing (and) treating it like it’s a playoff game, and it won’t be any different this week. We’re just focusing solely on Danville.”
Danville also faces a pretty brutal stretch of games. The Ironmen have games with Shamokin and Southern Columbia looming after playing Montoursville, Mount Carmel and the Bulldogs.
“Playing different styles (of football) like this is only going to help us come the playoffs,” Brennan said.
The key to this stretch is for the Ironmen to learn from it. It might cost them seeding position in the district tournament, but with the Heartland Athletic Conference-Division II title clinched, their goals are still clearly in front of them.
“We are preparing one day at time, one week at time, but we also have to keep the big picture in mind as well,” Brennan said. “These games are getting us physically and mentally prepared to win.
“The key is to be playing our best football when November starts.”
To be successful tonight at Thompson Street Stadium, Danville will have to borrow a page from the Mount Carmel playbook. The Ironmen are certainly capable of hitting a big play against the Jersey Shore defense — junior Carson Persing has 38 catches for 712 yards and nine scores this season — but Danville will have to control the clock to not allow the Bulldogs to run a crazy number of plays.
Jersey Shore ran 97 plays against Lewisburg (71 runs and 26 passes) earlier this season, and 60 more in a mercy-rule-shortened 62-7 win over Milton. The Bulldogs average 65 offensive plays per game.
“We are going to have to possess the football, and have a lot of good possessions,” Brennan said. “We can’t get behind the sticks, and we have to use our offense to slow their offense down.”
First-year starter Brady Jordan might not be as accurate as the Bulldogs’ last two starters — Tanner Lorson and Brandon Wheary — but despite completing only 46 percent of his passes, he averages nearly 18.1 yards per completion. Jordan has thrown for 1,040 yards and 10 touchdowns this season. Senior Cayden Hess has been Jordan’s favorite target with 23 catches for 480 yards and six touchdowns this season. Hess and Persing are the only active District 4 receivers with more than 2,000 career yards.
Hadyn Packer has 578 rushing yards to lead Jersey Shore, along with eight touchdowns, but both Brady Jordan and freshman Elijah Jordan have topped 400 yards on the ground this season.