DANVILLE — As the 2021 football season begins next week, the Danville High School football team is looking to use the lessons learned from a hard, but ultimately successful, 2020 season to reach its goals.
“I think we learned we are capable of doing a lot more than we thought,” Danville junior receiver Carson Persing said. “We made it to the state semifinals; now everybody wants to get back to that point, or maybe even further.”
That would seem to be a tall task looking at the players that Danville lost to graduation last season.
“Belief — I think that’s what the kids learned from last season. That carried over all offseason,” Danville coach Mike Brennan said. “We had them coming in four days per week all summer, and our attendance was perfect.”
The Ironmen certainly have some big holes to fill.
The school’s all-time leading passer, and last year’s Daily Item Player of the Year K.J. Riley, along with Ian Persing — currently playing at Susquehanna University — Jagger Dressler — playing basketball at Bloomsburg University — and two-way lineman Brady Hill all graduated.
“You don’t replace K.J. Riley. You don’t replace an Ian Persing, his toughness is off the charts,” Brennan said. “You can’t replace a Jagger Dressler, but we still have talented kids.”
The cupboard isn’t bare at Danville, but Brennan said that just having a normal offseason will play a big role for the Ironmen this season.
Due to the pandemic, Danville did a lot of its workouts outdoors when they were allowed back at the school last year.
“Developmentally, I think the program is headed in the right direction. Our offseason preparation is just better because we had more time,” Brennan said. “We used the weight room as much as we could last year, but a lot our stuff was done outside.
“We are just a stronger football team this year just because we able to use our weight room to its fullest extent (this offseason).”
Danville has two returning first-team all staters in its lineup in Persing and Mason Raup, both juniors.
Persing caught 63 passes for 1,231 yards and 14 touchdowns last season, and enters his junior season with 106 catches and 1,986 yards receiving in his career. He’s already a little more than 500 yards short of the state’s all-time top 20 in receiving yardage.
Persing is not the only weapon back on the offensive side of the ball. Three offensive linemen return for the Ironmen — Justin Kucher, Colin Findura and Gabe Benjamin.
Ty Stauffer and Aaron Johnson both started games as freshmen at tailback, but Brennan expects Johnson to play a swing role as a running back and slot receiver for the Ironmen this season.
On the other side of the ball, Raup has led the team in tackles in back-to-back seasons, and Brennan and the defensive staff plan to add to Raup’s role this season, filling some of the now-graduated Ian Persing’s pass coverage responsibilities.
Raup’s running mate last season — Benjamin — is also back at linebacker.
The entire Danville secondary — Carson Persing, Zach Gordon and Jack Smiley — returns as well.
With another season in the new system, an Ironmen defense that came into its during the playoff runs last season is poised to be even better this season.
“Our secondary is all returning, and the linebackers are back, we feel real comfortable what we are doing,” Benjamin said. “We trust in each other, and we can expand on more things than we did last year.”
That of course brings up the biggest question of the offseason, who is going to replace Riley under center. This will be the first season since 2016 that a Riley brother hasn’t been the starting quarterback at Danville.
Gordon is the starter for the Ironmen this season. He doesn’t have the arm strength of Riley, but brings even more of a running threat to the position.”
He’s going to be a threat on our rollouts, and some of those plays that we like to get the quarterback out of the pocket,” Brennan said.
Brennan said he also likes Gordon’s poise, and sees a lot of similarities with Riley in that things don’t bother him much.
“He’s very calm. He’s been a safety for us, and I don’t think there is a better one in the area,” Brennan said. “He’s a center fielder in baseball, a point guard and two-guard in basketball; he just doesn’t get rattled.”
The other big question is: Can Carson Persing and Gordon replicate that kind of relationship and feel that Riley and Carson Persing had over the last two seasons?
The enduring image of the 2021 season for the Ironmen was Riley scrambling from pressure, only to find Carson Persing wide-open behind the defense.
Carson said not to worry about the connection between he and Gordon this season, they’ll be fine.
“Of course (we have that connection). Zach and I have played all sports together — baseball, basketball, football — since we were little kids,” Persing said. “We obviously have that connection. This year getting back to it, it’s just like getting back something you used to have.”
Danville will find out quickly this weekend how much more work will have to be done to compete in Class 3A once again.
The Ironmen will scrimmage North Schuylkill on Saturday, the top-ranked team in the preseason.
Danville has a tough regular-season to contend with. Though they play four playoff teams in their first five games, the Ironmen’s final five games are brutal.
They start the stretch with Montoursville, which won Heartland Athletic Conference-Division II last season, but lost to Danville in the district title game. That game is followed by Brennan’s first trip back to the Silver Bowl as an opposing coach when the Ironmen face Mount Carmel.
That’s followed by trip to Jersey Shore, the defending Class 4A champion in District 4, and a contest against Shamokin.
How do the Ironmen wrap up the season? A game against Southern Columbia, a team that hasn’t lost a regular-season game in nearly 10 seasons.