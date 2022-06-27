SELINSGROVE — Maclin Hickey pitched a no-hitter and Danville scored multiple runs in every inning Monday to claim the District 13 Major Division softball championship.
Hickey left Warrior Run runners in scoring position in three consecutive innings before fanning the side in the fourth to lock down the 10-0 victory at East Snyder Park in Selinsgrove.
“I knew my teammates had my back,” said Hickey, who struck out nine. “It was very big. I was nervous.”
Hickey opened the game with consecutive strikeouts before Warrior Run put runners in scoring position with a walk and a fielding error. Hickey retired Warrior Run’s No. 5 hitter with five pitches to end the threat.
“She’s been in a lot of pressure positions all year,” Danville manager Matt Hickey said. “She’s got to the level in her career where she can get out of a jam. I’m proud of her.”
Maclin Hickey opened the second with her third strikeout. She then fielded a ball back to the circle before a walk and hit batter again put runners into scoring position. She responded to the pressure with her fourth strikeout, taking a 6-0 lead into the third inning.
“It was big for confidence and big on (preventing) arm soreness,” Matt Hickey said. “You’re trying to keep the pitch counts down so that you’re healthy moving on. She got out of the jams with just a few pitches.”
Danville’s offense capitalized on the early momentum created by Hickey’s effort as it scored four runs in the bottom of the first inning.
Brynn Wilson, who scored twice in the game, got a hit to lead off the bottom of the first. She advanced with two stolen bases and a throwing error by the catcher for the game’s first run.
“It’s great to have that cushion and you can relax a little bit,” Matt Hickey said. “The girls are 11 and 12 years old, and they get nervous when the big crowds come out. Getting the early cushion helps them relax.”
Haliee Renn walked and Maclin Hickey doubled before Hannah Merrell drove in more runs with a single to left field for a 4-0 lead.
Danville continued to produce with two runs in each of the next three innings to trigger the 10-run mercy rule. Tarynn Heintzelman, Merrell, Claire Kretzing, and Peyton Litwin all had singles for the Ironmen.
“We just celebrated,” Maclin Hickey said. “We get really happy and excited. It’s amazing.”
After being defeated in the opening game of the tournament, Warrior Run came back to claim victories over Mifflinburg, Snyder County, and Selinsgrove to reach the championship round.
“After the first loss we sat down and spoke with the girls,” Warrior Run manager Joe Reigle said. “We told them to come back and battle against these teams. They were really motivated to come back. They felt like we were in this.”
Danville, which was unbeaten in the tournament, knocked off Mifflinburg, Snyder County, and host Selinsgrove before claiming the title — all in 10 days. They hugged and celebrated the victory as District 13 pins were awarded.
“We are really close,” Maclin Hickey said. “Every single birthday they come up to my house and we celebrate together.”
The team will play the District 12 champion in its section tournament opener on July 5 in Towanda.
LITTLE LEAGUE SOFTBALL
MAJOR DIVISION
DISTRICT 13 CHAMPIONSHIP
At East Snyder Park, Selinsgrove
DANVILLE 10, WARRIOR RUN 0 (4 INNINGS)
Warrior Run;000;0;— 0-0-2
Danville;422;2;— 10-6-1
Caitlin Waltman, Skye Reigle (2) and Kenz Johnson. Maclin Hickey and Tarynn Heintzelman.
WP: Hickey. LP: Waltman.
Danville: Brynn Wilson 1-for-2, 2 runs; Hailee Renn 2 runs; Heintzelman 1-for-2, RBI; Hickey 1-for-3, run; Hannah Merrell 1-for-2, run, RBI; Claire Kretzing 1-for-1, run; Peyton Litwin 1-for-1, RBI; Ariane Richardo 1-for-1.