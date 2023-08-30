DANVILLE — For all the championship banners hanging in the Whitey McCloskey Center, there is yet to be one celebrating the achievements of the Danville girls volleyball team.
But the new program took a colossal first step on Wednesday night, hosting its first home match.
While Hughesville won in straight sets, 3-0, Danville coach Erin Ross was emphatic in praise of her team in its initial building stage.
“It’s so exciting, and I want the girls to all feel really proud of what they’re doing,” Ross said. “We’re just building right now, and they’ve done something that no one (at Danville) has ever done before so they should keep their heads up really high.”
Needing to win the third set to extend the match, Danville sparked an early run in the third behind Ava Ross’ serving. With an ace on her first serve of the set, Ross helped Danville to a string of seven straight points to take an 8-1 lead.
Hughesville looked to claw its way back, but Danville kept its advantage through the middle portion of the set, aided by scrambling defense from Jera Strony and Lauren Weader.
Hughesville eventually took the lead with a string of six straight points to turn a 20-15 deficit into a 21-20 lead, but Weader had an answer as she finished off four points for Danville sandwiched around a kill from Hughesville’s Ava Snyder.
Weader's run gave Danville two set points at 24-22 but Hughesville responded with four straight points to close out the match for a 26-24 third-set win.
“The girls played really hard,” Ross said. “They worked hard all summer. I couldn’t ask for more with how they’re playing. They’ve learned so much about volleyball in two months, so they’re doing amazing.”
The tight third set came after Hughesville had raced to a 2-0 match lead by virtue of a 25-5 second set. The Spartans ran their offense through Snyder, as the junior outside hitter took control.
But Danville quickly erased the memory of the second set in building its early lead in the third.
“Sometimes the momentum is in your favor, and sometimes it’s not and it’s important to be able to reset like that,” Ross said.
The two teams played a tight first set, with Hughesville taking an early 6-2 advantage before Danville climbed back to eventually tie it at 10-all behind a pair of unreturned serves by Strony.
The teams stayed close, separated by a point at 14-13, before a pair of kills in quick succession from Hughesville’s Aubrey Hamm gave the Spartans a lead they would not relinquish. A Bryn Derrick kill clinched the set.
Harper Hendrickson and Ava Ross led Danville with five kills each, while Hughesville’s Ella Breneisen, Makayla Miller and Cameryn Williams all had five.
Hughesville improved to 1-2 with the win. Danville fell to 0-2.
Hughesville 3, Danville 0
Set scores: Hughesville 25, Danville 17; Hughesville 25, Danville 5; Hughesville 26, Danville 24.
Hughesville: Kills: Ella Breneisen 5; Makayla Miller 5; Cameryn Williams 5; Bryn Derrick 3; Ava Snyder 3; Lillian Laidacker 2. Aces: Miller 1; Snyder 1.
Danville: Kills: Harper Hendrickson 5; Ava Ross 5; Lauren Stoudt 4; Jera Strony 4; Lila Ross 3; Azlyn Girardi 2. Aces: Hendrickson 1; A. Ross 1.