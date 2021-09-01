Mother Nature has been a fickle foe so far this football season.
Both Danville and Midd-West have felt her wrath to begin this year.
Both teams endured long lightning delays during their openers — Danville coach Mike Brennan said he didn’t get home to Pottsville until 2 a.m. after the Ironmen beat Mifflinburg.
Then Wednesday’s visit from Hurricane Ida scrapped practice for both teams when Midd-West didn’t have school, and the Ironmen were dismissed early.
So when the game kicks off tonight at Danville, neither coach is focused on their opponent, but more worried about their own squads.
“I’m honestly more focused on us improving. No slight to Danville; they are a fantastic team,” Midd-West coach Lance Adams said. “But if we don’t improve ourselves ... we can’t turn the ball over, and expect to win games.”
Brennan said: “Our effort was there the whole game, just have to fix some things in the performance. We weren’t as consistent or as clean as we needed to be. The kids got off the field (at Mifflinburg), and knew we had seven days to get this fixed.”
Another adjustment for Danville is just learning how to play with each other. The Ironmen have plenty of talent, but are working some players in new positions, and getting some of their younger players up to speed on the varsity level.
“We had some growing pains. It’s a different dynamic in the huddle,” Brennan said.
Part of that, of course, is junior Zach Gordon replacing K.J. Riley at quarterback. Gordon was 14-of-18 passing, but threw three first-half interceptions against Mifflinburg. Brennan talked a lot in the preseason about Gordon’s ability to bounce back from mistakes.
“I didn’t say anything to him at halftime other than some things we had to do to move the ball in the second half,” Brennan said. “Obviously, the turnovers have to be fixed, but there were so many positives from Friday. He played that well the previous week (in the scrimmage against North Schuylkill) without those kinds turnovers.
“He’s a very steady kid. He’s never going to get too high or low.”
Hopefully tonight’s game will not be delayed by weather, after the lightning delays of last Friday and the rain that canceled practices during the week.
Both coaches said they liked how their teams handled all of the rain and distractions last Friday night. The Ironmen rolled in the second half.
“We were really crisp and clean after halftime,” Brennan said. “I really like how we responded.”
Midd-West suffered through a bus delay, lightning delay and fell behind by 14 points just three minutes into its season. The Mustangs and Central Columbia played evenly the rest of the way.
“No one wanted to lose, but that was the bright spot of Friday night,” Adams said. “We had every right to roll over and play dead, but we came back, and still played. I was pleased, but at the end of the day, it’s still a loss.”