Tonight’s Heartland Athletic Conference-Division II contest between Danville and Midd-West — the first-ever meeting between the two schools on the gridiron — is a battle of two teams whose coaches don’t want fans to read to much into opening performances — good or bad.
Danville won its opener 49-7 over Mifflinburg as quarterback K.J. Riley threw five touchdown passes, but coach Mike Brennan saw enough on film to know things weren’t quite what they seemed.
“We aren’t 42 points better than Mifflinburg, but we were last week,” Brennan said. “I still see a lot of things we have to improve on as a football team.
“We played 48 minutes of good football, but it was just one game.”
The Mustangs were on the other end of score like that, dropping a 56-7 decision to defending District 4 Class 3A Montoursville on the road.
“We took our lumps, but we’ve had a good week of practice. We didn’t take advantage of our opportunities,” Midd-West coach Brad Hatter said. “(Montoursville) put the ball on the ground three different times in the first half, and we didn’t recover any of them.
“After one — the very next play — they ran for a touchdown.”
Hatter knows his team’s secondary must play well against the Ironmen offense, but two things will help Midd-West’s defenisve backfield — pressure and the Mustangs’ running game.
“They have a lot of playmakers. We have to control that short passing game,” Hatter said. “We need to get pressure, and disrupt their timing.”
Getting their own offense going would certainly help. The Mustangs managed just 54 yards on the ground against Montoursville.
“That’s always our philosophy, but we really need to get our running game untracked,” Hatter said. “We believe in our offensive line, but we have to come off the line, move some people off the line and open some holes.”
The Mustangs’ running game is Brennan’s biggest concern as well.
“They do some neat things with their running game. Hunter Wolfley is a good running back. They aren’t afraid to run the option, so we have to stay disciplined,” Brennan said. “They have got several guys up front between 230 and 250 pounds, so we’ll have to make sure to stay quick, not get blocked.”
Midd-West’s offensive line will also have to contend with the quickness of the Ironmen defense. Sophomore linebacker Mason Raup led the way with nine tackles, including four for a loss, against Mifflinburg. Senior Brandon Zimmerman, playing in his first football game, picked off two passes and finished with four tackles.
Quarterback Christian Regester — who played well at the end of last season for the Mustangs — also looks to bounce back from a game where he was chased by Montoursville’s fierce pass rush.
“We didn’t play in all in three phases of the game. We’ll never blame any one person. To his credit, he’s bounced right back and had a good week of practice,” Hatter said. “He seems like he’s turned the page, and that’s what we all have to do.”
Brennan would like to get his own running game on track this week as well. Ty Stauffer led the Ironmen with 56 yards and a score on the ground.
“If we’re going to be a good football team — later in the year — we have to run the football better,” Brennan said. “We challenged the offensive line again this week. We need to keep moving people off the ball.”