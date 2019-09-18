DANVILLE — Danville’s offense was outstanding in the early portion of the game as it took on Mifflinburg Tuesday afternoon.
The Ironmen produced shots throughout the game, but challenged Mifflinburg in the opening 10 minutes with three quality chances on the net. Nothing produced a goal as the Ironmen couldn’t seem to break Mifflinburg in the final third of the field. It all added up to a 0-0 draw in double overtime.
“We were trying to make a comeback,” Danville coach Brian Dressler said of the team’s approach to the game Tuesday. “We had a lot of good chances that first half. We could have scored four or five in that first half realistically. We just didn’t finish any. It was much better effort. Much better than the Williamsport game.”
Danville’s first loss came against Williamsport on Saturday. The Ironmen were hoping to bounce back from the loss, but Mifflinburg’s defense just wouldn’t let them get comfortable in the final third of the field.
Danville finished with 10 shots on goal, and challenged Ryder Maurer repeatedly throughout both halves and overtime. Each time it looked like they were about to cash in, Mifflinburg’s defense would clamp down for a stop.
“We know them and they always defend really well,” Dressler said. “We knew it was going to be tough to score. When you get those chances, you have to put them away.”
Nick Cera helped get a shot on target when he took the Ironmen’s second corner of the opening half. He put a high ball in the box, which was quickly put on the goal for the first shot of the game. Cera would then put a chance on net moments later when he broke through a pair of defenders and sent a ball into the middle of the goal.
Maurer defended four chances directly on target in the first half as Mifflinburg was able to keep Danville off the board despite being out possessed throughout the half. Near the 23-minute mark, P.J. Cera took a corner for Danville and put a high ball to Nick Cera for an attempt.
Nick Cera connected with the ball, but put a little too much on the attempt as it sailed over the goal for a kick from the keeper.
“It’s really frustrating, but I think we did really well in overtime,” Dressler said. “In overtime we created three really good chances to score. When you do that against a team that defends well you should score on one of them.”
Near the midway point of the first overtime, Matt Bucaloiu collected a rebound and put a chance over the goal. In the early portions of the second overtime Nick Cera challenged Mauer and was turned away.
Both teams received chances in the second half with Mifflinburg (1-7-1) playing a much better game from a possession standpoint.
The Wildcats challenged Evan Hass with three shots. Two were directly on target, but all three forced Hass into action. He was up for the challenge each time to keep the game locked in a 0-0 draw.
“That’s our game plan these days,” Mifflinburg coach Dan Gehers said. “We do have trouble scoring and our plan is not to go down early. The first half turned a little bit. They were on us early.”
Nick Cera had a good attempt at breaking the game open in the second half when he connected with a shot that forced Mauer into a diving save. Mauer made the stop. He prevented all eight shots in regulation from tallying a goal. He survived plenty of chances from Danville, but some of it was luck as the Ironmen hit the post twice in the second half.
Kevin Dempsey had a good chance for Danville (4-1-2) that nearly broke the tie. Much like Cera’s attempt, Mauer was there for a finger-tip save to keep the 0-0 stalemate locked in a tie.
Danville 0, Mifflinburg 0
Shots: Dan, 23-6. Shots on goal: Dan 10-5; Corners: Dan, 9-2. Saves: Mifflinburg (Ryder Maurer) 10, Danville (Evan Haas) 5. Fouls:Dan 12-10.