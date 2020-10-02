When someone lists the top football programs in the Heartland Athletic Conference or the old Central Susquehanna Conference, or even back to the West Branch Conference, Montoursville usually is near the top.
So saying Montoursville is currently on one of the most successful runs in program history, it carries a lot of weight.
The first statement win of this run by the Warriors came nearly two years ago when Montoursville avenged an early-season loss to Danville to claim the first of its back-to-back District 4 Class 3A titles on Danville’s home field in 2018.
Tonight at Memorial Stadum in Montoursville, Danville has a shot to return the favor, and get the Mike Brennan-era off to a perfect start in Heartland Athletic Conference-Division II action.
For the first three weeks of the season, the two offenses have been dominant.
“You want to play in big games, and you want to coach in big games,” Brennan said. “And it doesn’t get any better than the defending District 4 Class 3A champion that has a ton of talent everywhere.”
That all starts with running back Rocco Pulizzi. The junior ran for more than 1,000 yards last season as a sophomore, and has been even better this season. He’s run for 217 yards and 301 yards in each of the Warriors’ last two victories, and has 648 yards on just 37 carries this season with nine touchdowns.
“Our line has been so good this season,” Pulizzi said after his 301-yard effort against Mifflinburg “The wide receivers do a good job; they help get to the corner.”
Brennan said: “The scariest thing about (Montoursville) is that running back. “He’s physical; he’s fast; he’s tough to bring down.”
The Warriors haven’t skipped much of a beat this season, despite all of their graduation losses, and last week’s 53-point effort against Mifflinburg was the team’s lowest output of the season.
Danville’s offense has been clicking as well this season. K.J. Riley has thrown for 713 yards and 10 touchdowns this season without an interception. Each of his top three receivers — Carson Persing, Ian Persing and Jagger Dressler — are Nos. 1 through 3 in the Valley in receiving yardage.
Sophomore running back Ty Stauffer and the offensive line have also given the Ironmen a running game, as Stauffer leads the way with 261 yards and four touchdowns.
“I’m excited for our offensive line. Really all of our kids have a chance to show on Friday night all the hard work they put in over the summer and this fall,” Brennan said.
Both defenses have been overshadowed by the offenses, but both have played quite well. Danville sophomore Mason Raup and junior Gabe Benjamin — two of the Ironmen’s inside linebackers — have been outstanding. Raup has 32 tackles and 13 tackles for loss through three games, while Benjamin has 24 tackles and nine for a loss.
Plus the Danville secondary has nine interceptions this season.
The Warriors have forced eight turnovers this season, and have allowed just 10 points this season. Heath Jones has 26 tackles to lead Montoursville.
Neither team has been truly tested yet this season. The Warriors have played three mercy-rule games, while Danville opponents have a combined record of 1-8 this season.
“We got Lewisburg’s best shot last week, and we had a tough scrimmage against Loyalsock,” Brennan said. “We had to play four quarters last week. To become the best team, you have to beat the best team.”
Montoursville coach J.C. Keefer has the same concerns.
“We haven’t had to play four quarters yet,” he said. “Mifflinburg pushed us into the second half last week. (Playing four quarters is) my biggest concern.”