WILLIAMSPORT — Danville's Sarah Bhanushali and Mehak Kotru advanced to the quarterfinals of the District 4 Girls Tennis Singles tournament on Saturday, while three of the top four seeds advanced to Monday's semifinal round.
The Danville pair were the only locals to reach the quarterfinals, played at Williamsport High on Saturday.
Kotru, a junior, was the only player in the tournament to upset one of the top eight seeds in the first two rounds. After dropping just one game in a 6-0, 6-1 win over Selinsgroves' Eden Miller in the first round, Kotru swept the first set against Bucktail's Kayla Probert, seeded sixth. She then outlasted Probert for the 6-0, 6-3 win.
In the quarterfinals, Kotru fell to third-seeded Sarah Buck of Hughesville, 6-0, 6-1.
Bhanushali was the highest seeded local player, entering the tournament as the fourth seed.
She won her first two matches by identical 6-2, 6-2 scores. In the quarterfinals, Loyalsock's Anna Hall, seeded fifth, stopped Bhanushali's run with a 6-2, 6-1 setback.
Lewisburg's Elisa Fellon was the only other local player to pick up a win in the singles tournament. She outlasted Milton's Brooklyn Wade, 6-4, 7-5 in the opening round.
The semifinals and final will be Monday at the Central Pennsylvania Tennis Center in South Williamsport. Top-seeded Peyton Dincher of Jersey Shore will meet Hall one semifinal. Second-seeded Kara Mann of Montoursville and Buck meet in the other.
DISTRICT 4 SINGLES CHAMPIONSHIP
at Williamsport High School
First round
Elisa Fellon, Lewisburg, def. Brooklyn Wade, Milton, 6-4, 7-6; (8) Kylie Kilgore, Hughesville, defe. Pasley Nudd, Cowanesque Valley, 6-0, 6-1; (5) Anna Hall, Loyalsock, def. Jocelyn Stroud, Towanda, 6-0, 6-0; Erin Lee, Bloomsburg def. Brady McNamara, Central Columbia, 7-5, 6-4; Alaina Marchioni, Montoursville def. Samantha Guyer, Montgomery, 6-2, 6-1; (4) Sarah Bhanushali, Danville, def. Alexis Lowry, Bucktail, 6-2, 6-2; (3) Sarah Buck, Hughesville, def. Hannah Nuss, Wellsboro, 6-1, 6-0; Riley Noss, Central Columbia, def. Eve Jackson, South Willamsport, 6-0, 6-3; Mehak Kotru, Danville, def. Eden Miller, Selinsgrove, 6-0, 6-1; (6) Kayla Probert, Bucktail def. Grace Bruckhart, Lewisburg, 6-4, 6-2; (7) Mya Coyne, Bloomsburg, def. Taylor Shannon, Muncy, 6-1, 6-0; Celia Shemory, Jersey Shore, def. Liz Weller, St. John Neumann, 6-0, 6-0; Maddy Hall, Loyalsock, def. Sloan Wooten, Montgomery, 6-2, 7-5.
Second round
(1) Peyton Dincher, Jersey Shore, def. Stahl, South Williamsport, 6-0, 6-2; Kilgore, Hughesville, def. Fellon, Lewisburg, 64-, 7-5; A. Hall, Loyalsock def. Lee, Bloomsburg, 6-1, 6-1; Bhanushali, Danville, def. Marchioni, Montoursville, 6-2; 6-2; Buck, Hughesville, def. Noss, Central Columbia, 6-4, 6-5; Kotru, Danville, def. Probert Bucktail, 6-0, 6-3; Shemory, Jersey Shore, def. Coyne, Bloomsburg, 6-3, 6-2; (2) Kara Mann, Montoursville, def. M. Hall, Loyalsock, 6-4, 6-2.
Quarterfinals
Dincher, Jersey Shore, def. Kilgore, Hughesville, 6-1, 6-1; A. Hall, Loyalsock def. Bhanushali, Danville, 6-2, 6-1; Buck, Hughesville, def. Kotru, Danville, 6-0, 6-1; Mann, Montoursville, def. Shemory, Jersey Shore, 6-0, 6-1.
Semifinals
Monday
Central Pa. Tennis Center, South Williamsport
Dincher, Jersey Shore vs. A. Hall, Loyalsock; Buck, Hughesville, vs. Mann, Montoursville.