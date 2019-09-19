DANVILLE — Danville was focused on how it was going to rebound after its worst loss of the season as it welcomed undefeated Central Columbia on Wednesday night.
Danville played evenly with the Blue Jays for much of the first half, but Central Columbia emerged with a 3-1 win.
“That’s a huge improvement,” Danville coach Chris Outt said. “That’s what I know we’re capable of. We played as a team tonight and that was the most important thing. When we play as a team that’s what we’re capable of.”
Morgan Everett, who finished with eight saves on 11 shots on goal, once again kept the Ironmen in the contest.
“She’s phenomenal,” Central Columbia coach Kelly Calvert said. “It’s great to compete against somebody like that as well. We just couldn’t let her set and really we tried to decrease the amount of touches for the attackers.”
Everett has been one of the main reasons Danville (1-6-1) has been able to stay in games this year. She leads the backline and directs the entire team in front of her. She was challenged six times in the first half. She made a leaping finger-tip save and forced multiple shots to the corner of the goal, which shooters missed wide.
Everett also used her ability to boot the ball to midfield to keep Central Columbia (9-0) from maintaining possession inside the attacking third of the field.
“Morgan again was stellar in the goal,” Outt said. “I was very pleased.”
Ellie Rowe forced a jumping save from Everett near the 10-minute mark.
Central Columbia finally cashed in on the offensive end in the first half when Grace Klingerman controlled a ball from Alyx Flick to put a low shot to the far post.
Colleen Fish scored for Danville — which was coming off a 10-1 loss to Warrior Run — to even the score with 7:47 left in the half. Fish popped the Ironmen’s first shot on goal over the Blue Jays’ goalkeeper and into the net.
Central Columbia’s second first-half goal came about when Kylie Kingston scored off a rebound after Everett made another save.
Gracia Eckenrode scored on a breakaway in the second half for the final goal.
CENTRAL COLUMBIA 3, DANVILLE 1
First half
CC-Grace Klingerman (Alyx Flick) 11:06; D-Colleen Fish, 32:13; CC-Kylie Kingston, 34:34.
Second half
CC-Gracia Eckenrode, 58:11.
Shots: CC 21-5. Shots on goal: CC 11-4. Corners: CC 2-0. Fouls: CC 8-3. Cards: None. Saves: Central Columbia 3 (Morgan James); Danville 8 (Morgan Everett).