The Danville football team hasn’t had much of a letdown regardless of opponent in the 2022 regular season.
So the effort that produced routs against programs like Southern Columbia and Berwick over the last month, also made quick work of winless Bellefonte 65-0 last Friday night.
So with just a road trip to two-win Huntingdon at 7 p.m. Friday night, and a bye for next week’s first round of the District 4 Class 3A playoffs ahead, a locked-in Danville team has been able to work on getting sharp for the upcoming playoff run, and preparing for future football seasons.
“We’re really fresh for the end of the season, and we’ve just been high energy at practice,” Danville coach Mike Brennan said of his 9-0 squad that is looking to finish the first undefeated regular season at Danville since 2010.
It’s dominance since a 17-14 win over Loyalsock on Sept. 16 — 242-14 over its last five games, including the aforementioned wins over the Tigers and Bulldogs — has allowed Brennan and his coaching staff to get a look at his younger players, and his jayvee squad in varsity games.
“Our jayvee kids played from the middle of the second quarter on, last week against Bellefonte,” Brennan said. “We have a lot of young kids that are contributing on varsity that will be in other spots next year, and it gets them time at their natural spots as well.”
Brennan’s even developed a third-quarter group that consists of Madden Patrick at quarterback, Aaron Johnson at tailback, Cam Kiersch at fullback, Lincoln Diehl at center and two sophomores at the guard positions to get some experience together before the jayvee team gets into its mop-up role.
“It’s a group that’s going to be big for us next year, and it gets them to play together,” Brennan said. “It’s a real good feeling to get all these guys a bunch of work, plus it keeps everybody involved in the team.”
And Brennan knows that depth could come in handy in a few weeks for a team with big aspirations in the postseason, but that might need some of the pieces to step up in a big situation.
The Ironmen have been playing so well, the coach in Brennan is looking forward to Friday. The Ironmen won’t be in school, and they have the long bus trip of two hours to Huntingdon County. Plus the Bearcats field — War Veterans Memorial Field — has grass. It’s only the second time this season Danville has played on a grass field. The Ironmen visited Line Mountain on Sept. 2.
“The more the adversity we can have, the better it will be,” Brennan said. “I want to see if we come out and play well. Do we come out at the same high level we have been playing? Or do we struggle with the bus ride?”
Then again, Brennan’s squad has yet to let down this season, and like their final home regular-season game last week against Bellefonte, Brennan thinks the motivation for an undefeated regular season will be enough to keep Danville at a high level.
“We’ve had great leadership all year, and we were ready last week (for Bellefonte),” Brennan said. “I certainly don’t expect a letdown this week, either.”
The Bearcats (2-7) have struggled defensively the last two weeks, allowing 51 points to Bald Eagle Area and 62 points last week to Southern Huntingdon County.