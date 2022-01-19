DANVILLE — After a good offensive first quarter for both teams, Danville outscored Midd-West by 29 points over the next two quarters to grab a 53-25 win Wednesday in Heartland Athletic Conference-Division I girls basketball.
The Ironmen, who earned their second win in as many days, led 16-14 after eight minutes and outscored the Mustangs 34-5 over the next 16 minutes.
Theresa Amarante hit three first-half 3-pointers and scored 13 points to lead Danville. Trinity Willoughby added 10 points for the Ironmen, eight coming in the first half.
Chloe Sauer scored nine of her team-high 13 points in the first quarter for the Mustangs.
Danville 53, Midd-West 25
Midd-West 25
Mckennin Voss 2 2-4 6, Sara Walter 1 0-0 3, Sage Phillips 1 1-2 3, Chloe Sauer 3 7-12 13, Alyssa Deubner 0 0-1 0. Totals 7 9-19 25.
3-point goals: Walter.
Did not score: Samantha Zechman, Emily Kline, Carmyn Markley, Lana Kratzer.
Danville 53
Theresa Amarante 5 0-0 13, Ella DeWald 3 0-1 6, Trinity Willoughby 3 3-4 10, Savannah Dowd 2 4-4 8, Grace Everett 1 5-7 7, Maddie Sauers 3 1-2 7, Hannah Hafer 0 1-2 1, Brooke Woll 0 1-2 1. Totals 17 15-22 53.
3-point goals: Amarante 3, Willoughby.
Did not score: Lucy Pickle, Hannah Flick, Breece Wilson.
Score by quarters
Midd-West;14;1;4;6 — 25
Danville;16;16;18;3 — 53