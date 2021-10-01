DANVILLE — Aaron Johnson turned the corner with the ball held tight in his right arm, and accelerated past a throng of Montoursville defenders until there was only one player to beat.
The fact it was a teammate, Danville quarterback Madden Patrick — who was running ahead of the reverse play, looking for someone to block — made Johnson want to win the footrace all the more.
"Me and (Patrick) have been really competitive over these few years," Johnson said, "but, man, I love that kid just like he's my brother. I'm glad to run with him to the end zone."
Johnson's 65-yard touchdown run came just 12 seconds after Montoursville had tied the Ironmen in the third quarter, and it sparked a series of TDs that carried Danville to a big 35-14 win in the Heartland Athletic Conference-Division II showdown.
The Ironmen (5-1 overall, 3-0 HAC-II) closed out the rematch of last year's District 4 Class 3A final with a 28-7 spree that included two Johnson scores, Ty Stauffer's second TD run of the game, and Patrick's 3-yard scoring sneak. They led 28-7 with 9:08 to play after nursing a 7-0 lead into the middle of the third quarter.
Stauffer, who was a workhorse for Danville early — nine carries for 51 yards in the first quarter alone — capped an eight-play, 43-yard drive with an 11-yard bolt early in the second quarter.
The Ironmen appeared willing to make that TD stand up until game's end, stifling one Montoursville drive after another.
The Warriors (3-3, 1-1) moved to the red zone with a minute to play in the first quarter before Johnson intercepted a pass just outside the end zone. A second-quarter drive to the Danville 6 was blown up by Justin Kutcher's 8-yard sack and a procedure penalty, leading to a turnover on downs. And Ironmen linebacker Jesse Davis ended the half — along with any thought of a Hail Mary from the Danville 40 — with an 11-yard sack.
"Our kids battled," said Ironmen coach Mike Brennan. "We run to the ball very well on defense, and our kids were physical. I really thought our defense was outstanding all night.
"Outstanding."
Danville limited Warriors senior standout Rocco Pulizzi to 97 yards on 20 carries. He entered the game averaging 7.4 yards per carry, but gained just 10 yards on his first eight runs Friday.
"I would say that's about our expectation. We take pride in our defense and being able to stop players like that, and make offenses uncomfortable. So I'd say that's par," said Danville linebacker Mason Raup, an all-state junior. "Obviously he's a good player, and that was our goal defensively — we had to stop him, first and foremost, and make them do things that they weren't comfortable with. So coming out and shutting him down in the beginning, that was big for us."
The Ironmen stopped Montoursville's 6-plus-minute drive that opened the second half by forcing a punt. Two plays later, Dylan Blackwell made a diving interception in Danville territory, setting up a three-play series that tied the score at 7.
On the next play from scrimmage, Danville's Persing took the ball on a sweep to the left side and handed it to Johnson on a reverse to the right. Johnson did the rest, putting the Ironmen ahead to stay.
"I love the reverse because we were working on it for a few weeks and we just got it down this week," Johnson said. "I was glad to actually run it."
"It's a high-risk, high-reward play," Brennan added. "We know what Aaron Johnson can do. He's a really good football player — extremely explosive — and we thought a misdirection component at that point would work. We knew they were going to be fired up after the score, probably jam the box and make it difficult for us.
"We felt we had to try to stretch them horizontally ... and that gave us the momentum right back."
Stauffer opened the fourth quarter with a 3-yard run to the right pylon, and Patrick bulled his way into the end zone on a 3-yard sneak just less than three minutes later.
Pulizzi popped a 30-yard TD run on his 18th carry to pull the Warriors within 28-14, and Montoursville soon recovered a fumble. The Ironmen responded, forced a turnover on downs in Warriors territory, and then capped the scoring with a 15-yard TD pass from Persing to Johnson with 3:23 to play.
DANVILLE 35, MONTOURSVILLE 14
Montoursville (3-3, 1-1);0;0;7;7 — 14
Danville (5-1, 3-0);0;7;7;21 — 35
SCORING SUMMARY
Second quarter
D-Ty Stauffer 11 run (Aaron Johnson), 8:40
Third quarter
M-Brayden Brown 4 pass from Maddix Dalena (Isaiah Fenner kick), 4:06
D-Aaron Johnson 65 run (Johnson kick), 3:54
Fourth quarter
D-Stauffer 3 run (Johnson kick), 11:56
D-Madden Patrick 3 run (Johnson kick), 9:08
M-Rocco Pulizzi 30 run (Mason Winslow kick), 6:42
D-Johnson 15 pass from Carson Persing (Johnson kick), 3:23
TEAM STATISTICS
;M;D
First downs;12;12
Rushes-yards;32-103;33-211
Passing yards;143;94
Comp.-att.-int.;12-24-1;7-9-2
Fumbles-lost;0-0;1-1
Penalties-yards;7-71;2-20
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Montoursville: Rocco Pulizzi 20-97, TD; Isaiah Fenner 5-24; James Batkowski 1-1; Brayden Brown 1-1; Maddix Dalena 5-(-20). Danville: Ty Stauffer 22-116, 2 TDs; Aaron Johnson 6-85, TD; Carson Persing 2-6; Madden Patrick 1-3, TD; Cameron Kiersch 1-2; Team 1-(-1).
PASSING — Montoursville: Dalena 12-24-1, 143 yards, TD. Danville: Patrick 6-8-2, 79 yards; Persing 1-1-0, 15 yards, TD.
RECEIVING — Montoursville: Nick Reeder 3-43; Fenner 3-26; Batkowski 2-43; Pulizzi 2-14; Cole Remsnyder 1-13; Brown 1-4, TD. Danville: Persing 4-12; Mason Raup 2-67; Johnson 1-15, TD.