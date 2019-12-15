DANVILLE — Mavin James scored a game-high 20 points, and K.J. Riley scored all seven of his points in the fourth quarter as Danville turned a three-point lead after three quarters into a 51-36 win over Shikellamy in Heartland Athletic Conference-Division I boys basketball.
Jagger Dressler (12 points) and Jack Smith (10) reached double-figure scoring for the Ironmen (3-1).
John Peifer scored 12 points to lead the Braves (2-3).
Danville 51, Shikellamy 36
Shikellamy (2-3) 36
Davis Marshall 2 0-0 4, John Peifer 5 0-0 12, Brayden Long 1 1-2 3, Nate Luciano 3 0-0 7, Jacob Hernandez 1 1-2 3, Dylan Stevens 1 0-0 2, Chad Blasius 2 1-2 5. Totals 15 3-6 36.
3-point goals: Peifer 2, Luciano.
Did not score: Carson Bauman, Jared VanKirk, Collin Zechman, Mason Deitrich.
Danville (3-1) 51
Mavin James 8 3-4 20, Jack Smith 4 0-0 10, KJ Riley 1 5-5 7, Jagger Dressler 3 4-6 12, Mitch Vanden Heuvel 1 0-0 2. Totals 17 12-15 51.
3-point goals: Smith 2, Dressler 2, James.
Did not score: Aiden Wiktor.
Score by quarters
Shikellamy 9 7 13 7 — 36
Danville 9 14 9 19 — 51
n Mount Carmel 66,
Bloomsburg 53
MOUNT CARMEL — Tommy Reisinger scored 20 points, and Mike Balichik added 13 to lead Mount Carmel past Bloomsburg in HAC-III play.
The Red Tornadoes stormed to a 35-26 halftime lead with Reisinger scoring 10.
Mount Carmel 66, Bloomsburg 53
Bloomsburg 53
Klinger 6 5-8 19, Snyder 5 0-0 15, Morris 4 2-2 10, Confer-Fuller 0 2-2 2, Howell 2 1-2 5, McGinley 1 0-0 2. Totals 18 10-14 53.
3-point goals: Snyder 5, Klinger 2.
Did not score: DuBartell, Heard.
Mount Carmel 66
Balichik 5 2-4 13, Timco 2 1-2 9, Evert 4 4-5 12, Long 1 0-0 3, Pupo 0 4-4 4, Klembara 2 0-0 5, Reisinger 9 2-3 20. Totals 24 13-18 66.
3-point goals: Timco 2, Balichik, Klembara, Long.
Did not score: Milewski, Varano.
Score by quarters
Bloomsburg 10 16 7 20 — 53
Mount Carmel 14 21 14 12 — 66
n Millersburg 59,
Line Mountain 47
MANDATA — The Indians overcame a slow third quarter to grab the Tri-Valley League win.
Millersburg (5-0, 3-0 TVL) led 35-21 at halftime, but saw its advantage shrink to 39-34 after three quarters. Christian Bingaman scored nine of his game-high 21 points in the fourth quarter for the Indians.
Tyler Bradley scored 17 points to lead the Eagles (0-5, 0-3).
Millersburg 59, Line Mountain 47
Millersburg (5-0) 59
Christian Bingaman 8 4-8 21, Devyn Kinzer 4 1-2 9, Brant Bingaman 4 2-3 10, Kyle Casner 1 0-0 2, Jonathan Snyder 1 0-2 3, Aiden Harman 1 0-2 2, Tate Etzweiler 5 2-2 12. Totals 24 9-18 59.
3-point goals: C. Bingaman, Snyder.
Did not score: None.
Line Mountain (0-5) 47
Riley Young 4 0-1 8, Rhett Klinger 2 1-2 5, Cameren Hunsberger 5 2-2 16, Caden Lahr 0 1-2 1, Tyler Bradley 6 3-6 17. Totals 17 7-13 47.
3-point goals: Hunsberger 4, Bradley 2.
Did not score: Brent Barwick, Travis Feese, Colton Smith, Jeremy Lubnow.
Score by quarters
Millersburg 16 19 4 20 — 59
Line Mountain 12 9 13 13 — 47
n Greenwood 47,
Upper Dauphin 38
MILLERSTOWN — Aaron Bollinger scored 16 points to lead three Greenwood scorers in double-figures in a TVL win.
Brennan Miller and Thomas Pyle added 12 and 10 points, respectively, for the Wildcats (2-3 overall, 1-2 TVL).
Bollinger scored half of his points in the fourth quarter as Greenwood rallied from 31-29 down.
Greenwood 47, Upper Dauphin 38
Upper Dauphin 38
Stoner 1 0-0 2, Wise 3 2-2 10, Laskowski 4 2-4 10, Bellis 1 1-2 3, Kerwin 5 1-2 11, Lentz 1 0-0 2. Totals 15 6-10 38.
3-point goals: Wise 2.
Did not score: Crabill, Grow.
Greenwood (2-3, 1-2 TVL) 47
Avery Morder 1 0-0 2, Thomas Pyle 4 2-4 10, Tyler Sherman 1 0-0 2, Brennan Miller 4 4-4 12, Aaron Bollinger 6 3-4 16, Kody Shoop 1 0-0 3, Steven Watts 1 0-0 2. Totals 18 9-12 47.
3-point goals: Bollinger, Shoop.
Did not score: None.
Score by quarters
Upper Dauphin 11 9 11 7 — 38
Greenwood 11 12 6 18 — 47
JV score: Upper Dauphin 32-27.
n Weatherly 56,
Northumberland Christian 41
NORTHUMBERLAND — The Wreckers jumped out to a 20-3 lead after the first quarter, and kept the Warriors at bay from there.
Scottie Zocsin scored a game-high 23 points for Weatherly.
David King scored 14 points, and Jack Garvin added 12 for Northumberland Christian (2-4).
Weatherly 56
Antonio Colecio 5 1-2 12, Elijah Derr 1 0-0 3, Mason Gerhart 4 0-1 8, Scottie Zocsin 8 5-6 23, Trevor Lowman 5 0-0 10. Totals 23 6-9 56.
3-point goals: Zocsin 2, Colecio, Derr.
Did not score: Chad Obert, Ethan Berkoski, Dalton Tompkins.
Northumberland Christian (2-4) 41
Jack Garvin 5 1-4 12, David King 5 1-2 14, Aaron Knauss 2 2-2 7, Luke Snyder 0 0-1 0, Cole Knauss 1 0-0 3, Justin Ross 2 1-3 5. Totals 15 5-12 41.
3-point goals: King 3, Garvin, A. Knauss, C. Knauss.
Did not score: Nathan Klinger, Jackson Kelly, Joshua King, Rodney Englehardt.
Score by quarters
Weatherly 20 12 12 12 — 56
Norry Christian 3 15 9 14 — 41
Late Friday
n Jersey Shore 62,
Selinsgrove 36
JERSEY SHORE — Nate Ewing scored a game-high 23 points, and Jersey Shore blitzed Selinsgrove 40-15 in the second half of a HAC-I matchup.
The Seals got eight of Ivan DeJesus’ team-best 11 points in the first half to play within 22-21 of the Bulldogs. Brett Foor added 10 for Selinsgrove.
Selinsgrove 36
Brett Foor 5 0-0 10, Ben Heim 1 2-2 4, Ryan Reich 3 0-0 8, Randy Richter 1 0-0 3, Ivan DeJesus 4 0-1 11. Totals 14 2-3 6.
3-point goals: DeJesus 3, Reich 2, Richter.
Did not score: Nate Hackenberger, Ben Beiler, Ethan Harris, Isaiah Ulrich, Evan Hoke, Dylan DeFazio, Theo Feiler.
Jersey Shore 62
Terrance Stetts 1 0-0 2, Tanner Lorson 7 2-4 16, Nate Ewing 8 7-10 23, Alec Carpenter 1 0-0 2, Tanner Allison 1 0-0 2, Trevor Gee 3 2-2 0, Damian Williams 2 0-0 4, Logan Bailey 1 0-0 2, Tristan Gallick 1 0-0 2. Totals 25 11-16 62.
3-point goals: Gee.
Did not score: Jason Stringfellow, Kyle Mundrick, Owen Bloom.
Score by quarters
Selinsgrove 12 9 8 7 — 36
Jersey Shore 11 11 24 16 — 62