SELINSGROVE — For much of the first half of Tuesday's District 4/6 Class 2A girls lacrosse final, Lewisburg was hanging with Danville.
Then, almost in the blink of an eye, the Ironmen created insurmountable separation.
Danville scored five goals in a span of 3:09 late in the first half on its way to a 16-6 win over the Green Dragons. The Ironmen open the state tournament against the District 3 runner-up June 1.
"We just settled in to attack," Danville senior Olivia Outt said. "We always start a little frantic, and we were able to settle in finally."
Outt, who finished with four goals, assisted Lucy Pickle's goal to start the run. Then Outt ran across the front of the goal and shot behind her head and into the net for the second goal in Danville's game-changing run that pushed the Ironmen's lead to 10-1 at halftime.
"We always screw around at practice, trying to figure out the different shots we can get off," Outt said. "We watch college games, and try to do those skills that they do."
Pickle scored again 22 seconds after Outt's highlight-reel goal. Then Natalie Hampton and Kara Baylor scored 14 seconds apart to cap the run.
"We tend to get a little disorganized on defense," Lewisburg coach Jennifer Reish said of the game-changing run. "They were running a play that forced us to do a lot of switching. One girl kept losing her man, and I think that's what fouled us up."
Danville scored in quick succession throughout the game. Outt scored 40 seconds in, and then added a second goal just 33 seconds later for a quick 2-0 lead.
However, the Green Dragons answered right back. Ella Reish scored immediately after a penalty to cut the deficit to one just 2:28 into the game.
Both teams had chances over the next several minutes, and it was the Ironmen who took advantage.
Addy Palm and Baylor scored less than a minute apart — both assisted by Kyra Welliver — to put Danville ahead 4-1 after 10:32.
"We come out hard," Welliver said. "We want to get up right away, and I think we're very good at doing that."
Welliver scored after a scramble in front of the net with 6:06 to go before halftime to put the Ironmen ahead 5-1.
Lewisburg tried to fight back in the second half. Ella Reish scored her second goal less than five minutes in, and Roz Noone added another goal less than a minute later to cut the deficit to 10-3. Ella Reish finished with four goals.
"I'm very proud of them for making the finals," coach Reish said. "We started out, and a lot of the girls were nervous. So it was nice to come out (in the second half) and be organized, and have them do what they can do.
"Eight of the 12 girls had never played varsity before this season. So it's a great start for the program. ... I think the future is bright."
Danville scored the next six goals to dash any hopes of a Green Dragons comeback and win its first district title since 2018. Lewisburg beat Danville in the 2019 district final, and the 2020 season was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.
"It feels good to finally win the title back," Danville senior Laura Hilkert said. "Especially after a year off, we wanted to come back even stronger."
DISTRICT 4/6 CLASS 2A GIRLS FINAL
DANVILLE 16, LEWISBURG 6
First half
D-Olivia Outt, 0:40; D-Outt, 1:13; L-Ella Reish, 2:28; D-Addy Palm (Kyra Welliver), 9:35; D-Kara Baylor (Welliver), 10:32; D-Welliver, 18:54; D-Lucy Pickle (Outt), 21:31; D-Outt (Laura Hilkert), 22:16; Pickle (Baylor), 22:38; D-Natalie Hampton, 24:26; D-Baylor, 24:40.
Second half
L-Reish, 29:40; L-Roz Noone, 30:35; D-Outt, 31:28; D-Addison Reidle (Outt), 31:39; D-Reidle, 33:33; D-Pickle, 35:11; D-Jera Strony, 40:03; D-Sarah Thompson, 42:00; L-Reish, 43:26; L-Noone, 46:08; L-Reish, 47:24.
Shots: D, 31-16. Shots on goal: D, 26-12. Saves: Lewisburg 10 (Keeley Baker); Danville 6 (Kaitlyn Gable 3; Taylor Haas 3).