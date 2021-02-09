DANVILLE — Riley Maloney scored all six of her points in the fourth quarter to help Danville pull away for a 37-29 win over Mifflinburg on Monday in Heartland Athletic Conference-Division I girls basketball.
Ella Dewald scored 13 points to lead the Ironmen, who outscored the Wildcats 11-4 over the final eight minutes to turn a one-point lead after three quarters into an eight-point win.
Ella Shuck scored eight of her game-high 16 points in the third quarter for Mifflinburg.
Danville 37, Mifflinburg 29
Mifflinburg 29
Brooke Catherman 2 2-2 6, Olivia Erickson 2 1-2 5, Ella Shuck 6 2-4 16, Elizabeth Sheesley 0 0-2 0, Laine Martin 1 0-0 2. Totals 11 5-10 29.
3-point goals: Shuck 2.
Did not score: Jenna Haines, Alexis Scopelliti, Hayley Mook.
Danville 37
Olivia Outt 1 2-2 5, Riley Maloney 2 1-2 6, Ella Dewald 5 1-1 13, Savannah Dowd 4 0-1 8, Riley Outt 1 1-2 3, Maddy Sauers 1 0-0 2. Totals 14 5-8 37.
3-point goals: Dewald 2, O. Outt, Maloney.
Did not score: Theresa Amarante.
Score by quarters
Mifflinburg 6 9 10 4 — 29
Danville 4 12 10 11 — 37
n Midd-West 48, Juniata 42
MIFFLINTOWN — Chloe Sauer scored five of her 12 points in the fourth quarter to help the Mustangs grab the nonleague win.
Midd-West led 32-31 after three quarters, and outscored the Indians 16-11 over the final eight minutes.
Alexis Walter scored four of her team-high 13 points in the fourth quarter for Midd-West.
Midd-West 48, Juniata 42
Midd-West 48
Rylee Shawver 2 2-2 6, Chloe Sauer 5 2-4 12, Sarah Shupp 1 0-0 2, Bella Fave 5 0-6 11, Alexis Walter 5 2-2 13, Leah Ferster 2 0-0 4. Totals 20 6-14 48.
3-point goals: Fave, Walter.
Did not score: Makenna Dietz, Carmyn Markley, Alyssa Snyder.
Juniata 42
Score by quarters
Midd-West 9 8 15 16 — 48
Juniata 11 7 13 11 — 42