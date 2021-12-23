DANVILLE — Down by two points with seven seconds to play in the fourth quarter, Danville attacked the middle of the Selinsgrove defense, and Zach Gordon separated from the group for a clear look at the basket.
“We’ve had that play since middle school,” Gordon said. “We’ve been waiting for the opportunity to use it. We executed it well.”
For a play that had not been used since middle school, Danville had little trouble getting the shot it wanted. Gordon pulled away from his defender and put in an easy layup to force overtime.
“If I miss that, it’s pretty embarrassing,” Gordon said. “I thought I was going to make it.”
Gordon and Mason Raup hit 3-pointers in overtime, and the Ironmen made all four of their attempts from the free-throw line to grab a 66-60 overtime win over the Seals in Heartland Athletic Conference-Division I boys basketball Thursday.
Danville, which overcame a 12-point halftime deficit, moved to 5-0.
“I told the guys after the game that they are marked men,” Danville coach Gary Grozier said. “Tonight, Selinsgrove gave us their best shot. They played really well. They played hard. They were well-coached tonight.”
Selinsgrove (0-4) led 35-23 at the half.
Isaiah Ulrich scored seven of his team-high 16 points in the opening half, and the Seals opened the second quarter on a 6-0 run to grab a 10-point lead (26-16).
“We were just executing our sets,” Selinsgrove coach Justin Keiser said. “They were playing man-to-man defense for the most part. We could just run them through until we got an open look. The guys were playing team basketball and making that extra pass.”
Selinsgrove’s offense flowed through Ulrich, Blake Haddon (seven points) and Spencer George (14 points), who combined to score 37 of Selinsgrove’s 60 points.
Carson Persing jumped started Danville’s offense in the third, scoring eight of his 15 points over the eight-minute stretch. With 1:13 left, Persing jumped a pass and covered the length of the gym for a layup on the other end.
“It all started on defense,” Persing said. “They were making a lot of shots, and we were getting back fast and rushing it. Once we started playing defense, we started to get open shots and got the momentum on our side.”
Connor Kozick canned a 3-pointer at the buzzer of the third quarter to pull the Ironmen within two points.
Danville was able to rally late and stay unbeaten, as Selinsgrove struggled after Haddon and George fouled out.
“It makes it really tough when two of your bigger guys go out,” Keiser said. “For rebounding purposes and that pressure at the end, it made a difference. We just have to do a better job of closing out games.”
DANVILLE 66, SELINSGROVE 60 (OT)
Selinsgrove (0-4) 60
Ries Naugle 2 0-0 5; Isaiah Ulrich 7 1-2 16; Nate Hackenberger 4 0-0 9; Ryan Reich 2 0-2 5; Tyrell Gates 1 0-0 2; Gavin Bastian 1 0-0 2; Blake Haddon 3 0-0 7; Spencer George 6 2-4 14. Totals 26 3-8 60.
3-point goals: Naugle, Ulrich, Hackenberger, Haddon, Reich.
Did not score: None.
Danville (5-0) 66
Mason Raup 3 2-4 10; Carson Persing 6 1-1 15; Zach Gordon 3 6-7 13; Connor Kozick 5 4-4 16; Dameon White 1 2-3 4; Hayen Winn 2 0-0 4; Cade Cush 1 1-2 3; Lane Berkey 0 1-2 1. Totals 21 17-23 66.
3-point goals: Kozick 2, Persing 2, Raup, Gordon.
Did not score: None.
Score by quarters
Selinsgrove;20;15;7;12;6 — 60
Danville;16;7;7;14;12 — 66