LEWISTOWN — The Danville girls ratched up the defense in the second half, turning a five-point halftime deficit into a 53-44 nonleague road victory over Mifflin County on Monday night.
The Huskies (8-14) led 32-25 at the break, but the Ironmen (18-3) limited them to just 12 points in the second half.
Corinna Petrus and Linae Williams each had 16 points to lead Danville, which will play Bloomsburg at 6 p.m. Thursday in the HAC semifinals at Shikellamy High School.
Danville 53, Mifflin County 44
Danville (18-3) 53
Olivia Outt 1 1-3 3; Kylee Cush 1 1-2 4; Emily Heath 4 2-4 10; Corinna Petrus 4 8-11 16; Melanie Egan 2 0-0 4; Linae Williams 5 5-6 16. Totals 17 17-26 53.
3-point goals: Cush, Williams.
Did not score: none.
Mifflin County (8-14) 44
Lilly Yoder 0 0-2 0; Marissa Gingrich 4 1-2 12; Kate Kunkle 4 0-0 9; Brianna Bottorf 6 4-8 17; Emma Yeager 3 0-0 6. Totals 17 5-12 44.
3-pointers: Gingrich 3, Kunkle, Botdorf.
Did not score: Hannah Rittenhouse, Emma Weaver.
Score by quarters
Danville 17 8 12 16 — 53
Mifflin County 14 18 9 3 — 44
JV: MC, 37-18. High scorers, Dan, Riley Maloney and Savanah Dowd, 6 each.
n Lewisburg 37, Milton 36
MILTON — Jamie Fedorjaka scored 12 points, and the Green Dragons held off a late Black Panthers’ rally in the HAC-crossover game.
Maddie Still added 11 points for Lewisburg (8-14).
Crystal Hamilton had 14 points for the Black Panthers (4-15).
Lewisburg 37, Milton 36
Lewisburg (8-14) 37
Maddie Still 4 3-4 11; Roz Noone 2 3-4 7; Jamie Fedorjaka 5 0-0 12; Regan Llano 0 2-2 2; Lauren Gross 0 1-4 1; Hope Drumm 2 0-2 4. Totals 13 9-16 37.
3-point goals: Fedorjaka 2.
Did not score: none.
Milton (4-15) 36
Kiersten Stork 2 1-2 6; Leah Walter 1 1-3 4; Taylor Snyder 2 0-0 4; Crystal Hamilton 6 2-2 14; Mylea Neidig 1 1-2 3; Tori Brink 2 0-0 4; Ravlerys Vega-Garcia 1 0-0 2. Totals 15 5-10 36.
3-point goals: Stork.
Did not score: Morgan Reiner.
Score by quarters
Lewisburg 7 12 9 9 — 37
Milton 11 3 8 14 — 36
JV: Lew, 26-23. High scorer, Lew, Maddie Materne, 8.
n Montgomery 42,
Midd-West 33
MONTGOMERY — Rily Fry scored 14 points to lead the Red Raiders to the nonleague victory.
Faith Persing added 10 points, including 5-of-7 of the foul line the fourth quarter to keep the Mustangs at bay.
Rylee Shawver scored 14 points, and Belle Fave added 13 points for Midd-West, which finishes the season 0-22.
Montgomery 42, Midd-West 33
Midd-West (0-22) 33
Rylee Shawver 5 2-4 14; Mattie Spriggle 0 2-2 2; Chloe Sauer 1 0-2 2; Belle Fave 4 4-8 13. Totals 11 8-18 33.
3-point goals: Shawver 2, Fave.
Did not score: Zoe Webb, Makenna Dietz, Alexis Walter, Leah Ferster.
Montgomery (12-9) 42
Taylor McRae 2 1-4 5; Megan Moser 1 0-0 2; Nita Imen 2 1-2 5; Faith Persing 2 6-8 10; Saige Whipple 2 0-0 6; Riley Fry 7 0-0 14. Totals 16 8-14 42.
3-point goals: Whipple 2.
Did not score: Clara Ulrich, Sarah Paultz.
Score by quarters
Midd-West 5 7 5 16 — 33
Montgomery 5 14 7 16 — 42