WILLIAMSPORT – Danville trailed for most of three quarters in a nonleague contest, but a huge rally in the second half, keyed by outstanding foul shooting, lifted the Ironmen to a 61-45 win over Williamsport.
At one point in the third quarter, the Millionaires (4-9) led 31-22, but Danville outscored them, 39-14, the rest of the way.
Danville (13-2) shot 23-of-32 from the foul line, led by Corinna Petrus’ 14-of-16 performance.
“It was a very physical game, but once we got used to the physical part of it, we were okay,” Danville coach Steve Moser said.
Petrus led Danville with 24 points and 14 rebounds. Linae Williams added 15 points.
Sophia Herb had 15 points to lead the Millionaires.
Danville 61, Williamsport 45
Danville (13-2) 61
Olivia Outt 0 2-2 2; Kylie Cush 2 0-2 5; Emily Heath 4 5-6 13; Corinna Petrus 5 14-16 24; Melanie Egan 1 0-0 2; Linae Williams 6 2-6 15. Totalt 18 23-32 61.
3-point goals: Williams, Cush.
Did not score: Ella Dewald.
Williamsport (4-9) 45
Emily Pardee 1 0-0 2; Anya Jones 4 1-2 10; Kalen Wilson 2 0-0 5; Samyah Little 3 1-6 7; Sophia Herb 7 1-4 15; Enya Green-Pratt 2 2-2 6. Totals 19 5-14 45.
3-point goals: Jones, Wilson.
Did not score: Jessica Robinson, Kaylee Helmich.
Score by quarters
Danville 8 14 14 25 — 61
Williamsport 12 15 12 6 — 45
JV: Will, 35-28. High scorers, Dan, Dewald, 12.
n Greenwood 61,
Upper Dauphin 50
ELIZABTHVILLE — Alli Walton and Kenedy Stroup led the Wildcats to the win in a battle of Tri-Valley League division leaders.
Walton scored 22 and Stroup chipped in 20 for Greewood, which improves to (12-4 overall, 9-2 TVL). The Wildcats iced the game by shooting 11-of-16 from the line in the fourth quarter.
Olivia Halter scored 16 points to lead the Trojans (11-5, 8-3).
Greenwood 61, Upper Dauphin 50
Greenwood (12-4) 61
Kenedy Stroup 5 10-13 20; Jordan Stroup 0 2-2 2; Abby Taylor 3 2-6 8; Alli Crocket 3 3-4 9; Alli Walton 10 2-4 22. Totals 21 19-29 61.
3-point goals: none.
Did not score: Mercedees McNaughton, Ella Brummer.
Upper Dauphin (11-5) 50
Kara Rupp 2 3-5 8; Eileen Nestor 4 2-2 10; Sam Bowman 2 0-0 4; Taylor Conrad 0 0-2 0; Olivia Halterman 7 1-2 16; Bryanna Cather 4 2-3 12. Totals 19 8-14 50.
3-point goals: Cather 2, Rupp, Halterman.
Did not score: Alexis Mauer.
Score by quarters
Greenwood 18 11 15 17 — 61
Upper Dauphin 12 12 17 9 — 50
n Line Mountain 51,
Millersburg 33
MILLERSBURG — Liberty Downs scored 17 points to lead the Eagles to the TVL win.
Katelynn Michael scored seven of her 10 points in the first half as Line Mountain (2-11 overall, 2-7 TVL) opened up a 24-8 lead at the break.
Hannah Dyer scored 14 points to lead the Indians (0-17, 0-12).
Line Mountain 51, Millersburg 33
Line Mountain (2-11) 51
Sage Hoover 4 0-0 8; Lilliana Feliciano 0 2-2 2; Sara Canepa 3 2-2 8; Katelynn Michael 4 2-4 10; Liberty Downs 5 6-12 17; Emily Gonsar 0 3-4 3; Kalina Pechart 1 1-2 3. Totals 17 16-26 51.
3-point goals: Downs.
Did not score: Jaya London, Brooke Jenks, Ashlyn Brown.
Millersburg (0-17) 33
Jordan Mallaw 2 2-7 6; Hannah Dyer 4 5-5 14; Bailey Strawser 1 0-0 2; Emma Mavretic 1 0-0 2; Kierstyn Smith 1 0-0 2; Paige Rothermel 1 2-2 4; Sofia Miller 1 0-1 2; Reily Ferree 0 1-2 1. Totals 11 10-17 33.
3-point goals: Dyer.
Did not score: Mallory Strawser.
Score by quarters
Line Mountain 12 12 11 16 —51
Millersburg 5 3 12 13 — 33
n East Juniata 50,
Midd-West 36
COCOLAMUS — Clarye Guyer scored 21 points to lead the Tigers to the nonleague victory and guarantee a District 4 Class 2A playoff berth.
Guyer scored 11 of those points in the fourth quarter as East Juniata (11-5) turned its three-point lead into a double-digit victory.
Bella Fave scored 13 of her game-high 19 points in the first half for the Mustangs (0-16).
East Juniata 50,
Midd-West 36
Midd-West (0-16) 36
Rylee Shawver 0 2-2 2; Zoe Webb 6 0-3 12; Makenna Dietz 1 0-0 2; Bella Fave 7 2-3 19; Alexis Walter 0 1-2 1. Totals 14 5-10 36.
3-point goals: Fave 3.
Did not score: Leah Ferster.
East Juniata (11-5) 50
Cypress Feltman 2 0-0 4; Paris Feltman 2 3-4 7; Clarye Guyer 6 7-9 21; Thea Neimond 2 0-0 4; Alyssa Robinson 5 1-2 14. Totals 17 5-11 50.
3-point goals: Robinson 3, Guyer 2.
Did not score: none.
Score by quarters
Midd-West 11 9 10 6 — 36
East Juniata 10 12 11 17 — 50
n Tri-Valley 38,
Lourdes Regional 37
COAL TOWNSHIP — Autumn Connell scored 17 points to help the Bulldogs rally from a 10-point third-quarter deficit to pick up the Schuylkill League-Division II victory.
Faith Colohan added 11 points for Tri-Valley (6-4 SCL-II).
Katie Sandri had 13 points and Emma Shimko chipped in 12 points for the Red Raiders (4-12 overall, 2-7).
Tri-Valley 38, Lourdes Regional 37
Tri-Valley 38
Kaczmercezik 0 1-2 1; F. Colohan 4 0-0 11; Snyder 1 0-0 2; Poletti 2 0-0 4; H. Colohan 1 0-0 3; Connell 6 2-2 17. Totals 14 3-4 38.
3-point goals: Connell 3, F. Colohan 3, H. Colohan.
Did not score: Adams, Clouser.
Lourdes Regional (4-12) 37
Terri Reichard 2 0-1 4; Katie Sandri 6 0-1 13; Peyton Kehler 3 2-4 8; Emma Shimko 4 4-7 12; Meryl Czeponis 0 0-1 0. Totals 15 6-14 37.
3-point goals: Sandri.
Did not score: none.
Score by quarters
Tri-Valley 2 10 8 18 — 38
Lourdes Regional 9 13 8 7 — 37
Wednesday
n Selinsgrove 39,
Central Mountain 37
MILL HALL — Avery DeFazio scored half of her game-high 16 points in the fourth quarter as Selinsgrove roared back from a nine-point deficit for a HAC-I win.
The Seals (7-8 overall, 5-4 HAC-I) trailed 30-21 after three quarters, but outscored Central Mountain 18-7 to win.
Cierra Adams added 12 points in the win.
Selinsgrove 39,
Central Mountain 37
Selinsgrove (7-8, 5-4) 39
Lexy Gabrielson 1 0-0 2, Emma Atwood 2 0-0 4, Avery DeFazio 8 0-6 16, Lizzy Diehl 1 3-4 5, Cierra Adams 4 4-5 12. Totals 16 7-15 39.
3-point goals: None.
Did not score: Alyssa Latsha, Katie Shaffer, Emily Davis, Veronica Stanford.
Central Mountain (5-8, 2-6) 37
Avery Baker 3 0-0 8, Mia Kopysciansky 1 2-3 4, Quinlynn McCann 6 1-4 15, Kiahna James 4 0-1 8, Faith Carter 1 0-0 2. Totals 15 3-8 37.
3-point goals: Baker 2, McCann 2.
Did not score: Reese Doyle, Alyssa Fisher, Lauryn Haines.
Score by quarters
Selinsgrove 7 4 10 18 — 39
Central Mountain 13 7 10 7 — 37