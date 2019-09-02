Danville rallies late for 2nd straight week

For the second time in as many weeks, Danville needed a scoring drive in the final minutes of the fourth quarter to have a chance to win.
For the second week in a row, the Ironmen delivered.
On Friday, KJ Riley was 3-of-4 for 37 yards, including a 16-yard touchdown to Trey Miller that put the Ironmen in front of Loyalsock 24-21 with 47.7 seconds to play. The Lancers countered with a four-play, 49-yard scoring drive for the winning score in the final seconds.
However, the fact their offense answered the bell again wasn't lost on the Ironmen.
"It shows that we have a lot of heart," said Danville freshman Carson Persing, who had five second-half catches for 125 yards. "It makes us feel good knowing that, if we need to do something, we can do it."
Persing set up the must-score drive with a stunning 57-yard kick return to the Loyalsock 35. He bolted through a hole in the coverage and made a move on a defender near midfield before being brought down.
"I was running and saw a seam so I just hit it and ran as fast as I could to try to get through there," he recalled.
From there, the Ironmen relied on the short passing game that jump-started their offense in the second half. They amassed 221 second-half yards, 204 through the air.
On fourth-and-2 from the Lancers' 27 with 2:03 to play, junior Ian Persing went in motion across the formation from the right slot giving Danville three receivers on the left side. Riley threw a hitch to Carson Persing, the single receiver on the right side, for the critical first down. Two snaps later, the Ironmen ran a similar play to Miller for the go-ahead score.
"They were crashing us on the ends so hard that we couldn't really get anything going (on the ground) outside," said Danville offensive coordinator Chris Coombe. "So we had to get it in the boys' hands to make plays outside. They were giving us a cushion (in coverage), and we have some pretty good receivers out there who are quick."
—Scott Dudinskie
Forced to settle
One of the turning points in Danville's loss Friday was a first-quarter sequence that featured two of the game's biggest plays.
After giving up the ball on their first two possessions (punt, interception), the Ironmen took over at their 11-yard line and marched to the red zone. Actually, it was more like a hop, skip and jump.
KJ Riley connected with Ian Persing on a 13-yard pass to convert second-and-11. Carson Persing grabbed a 16-yard strike on a third-and-14 that moved the ball to Danville's 35.
Riley then kept the ball on a run to the right side and found daylight, bolting 48 yards before stumbling in the open field with Lancers closing fast. The Ironmen had a net loss of 1 yard on three plays inside the 20, which forced the left-footed Riley to boom a 35-yard field goal for the game's first points.
"Obviously we wanted to get in the end zone there, but we got points on the board," said Danville assistant Chris Coombe. "We didn't come up empty handed there, but obviously we wanted seven (points)."
On Loyalsock's ensuing possession, quarterback Chase Cavanaugh lofted a deep ball down the home sideline on third-and-16 that Rees Watkins turned into an 84-yard touchdown and a lead the Lancers held until late in the third quarter.
—Scott Dudinskie
Diamond on the turf
Loyalsock might have something in Rees Watkins, a first-year varsity wide receiver.
The 6-foot-2, 180-pound senior record his second 150-plus-yard game in as many weeks Friday at Danville. Watkins caught four passes for 151 yards and two touchdowns — including the game-winning, 30-yard score with 6.2 seconds left — against the Ironmen. That performance came on the heels of an 11-catch, 176-yard debut against North Schuylkill.
Lancers coach Justin VanFleet said he texted with the receiver until midnight the night before fall camp opened to allay Watkins' concerns he would be a varsity flop.
"In addition to him being a great athlete, he's been obsessive on becoming better on a daily basis," VanFleet said. "We're lucky to have him."
—Scott Dudinskie
Honoring Leone
A Jersey Shore player who sustained a significant injury during practice before the start of 2018 season was in attendance for the Bulldogs' 36-0 victory over Selinsgrove on Friday.
Caleb Leone was introduced to the crowd before the National Anthem, and the Jersey Shore faithful had a surprise in store for Leone.
The school district retired Leone's No. 20, meaning no other Jersey Shore player will wear that number.
Leone, who is confined to a wheelchair, attends speech and physical rehabilitation three times per week.
—Todd Hummel