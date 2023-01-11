LEWISBURG — Luke Huron thought he might have given Ethan Morrison the perfect birthday present on Wednesday night.
"My buddy Ethan, it's his birthday, today, so I swung it to him," Huron said. "Right as he shot it, I was like 'birthday 3 for the win.' I had to crash the boards with the time running down."
Huron stole a pass after a defensive rebound and laid it in with 4.4 seconds left to give Danville a hard-fought 46-44 win over Lewisburg in an early battle of undefeated Heartland Athletic Conference-Division II teams at Lewisburg High School.
"I just grabbed it, and put it right up," Huron said of his go-ahead hoop.
The Ironmen (8-3 overall, 3-0 HAC-II) had to survive one last Lewisburg chance. Cam Michaels easily drove the length of the court in the final seconds after two Danville defenders collided in the backcourt. However, Dameon White — with a four-inch advantage on Michaels — was able to provide enough of a defensive presence without fouling to force the miss, and clinch the victory.
"Any time you win on the road in this league, it's going to be a tough victory, but especially here," Danville coach Gary Grozier said. "Earlier in the season when the shots aren't falling, we get frustrated, and it comes out in our defense. It didn't (Wednesday). And to their credit, they are a good defensive team, too. We felt like the shots would eventually fall."
Danville trailed by double digits in the first half, but an 8-3 spurt to end the half — helped by six points by Cade Cush off the bench — had the Ironmen within six at the break.
The beginning of the third quarter was a grind, but Danville's defense held Lewisburg without a point and took nearly half a quarter to score the first six points of the second half to tie the game at 23-23 on Morrison's layup with about 3:39 left in the third quarter.
After a quick timeout, the Green Dragons seem to right the ship, using a 10-1 run to open up a 32-24 lead on Tsogtoo Bathbaatar's putback with a little over a minute left in the third. Henry Harrison had four points and an assist in the spurt.
"One thing these kids aren't going to do is quit," Grozier said. "We knew we had more work to do."
Carson Persing hit two foul shots for his first two points of the game, and a turnover when the Lewisburg inbounder crossed the end line led to a Morrison 3-pointer to pull Danville back to five to start the fourth quarter.
Morrison's 3-pointer was Danville's first after 10 straight misses to start the game, but Persing hit his only 3 early in the fourth to draw the Ironmen within two, and Huron knocked down two attempts in the fourth: One to tie the game with 5:32 left, and one with 4:39 left in the game to bring Danville within one after Harrison had given Lewisburg a 39-35 lead with a driving layup.
Michaels' drive with 3:12 left made it 41-38 for the Green Dragons, but that's when Cush scored buckets on three straight possessions. The lefty forward made most of his points by taking a handoff pass at the elbow and attacking the basket for layups. He shot 7-of-8 from the floor and finished with a game-high 15 points.
"That handoff play is my favorite play, obviously," Cush said. "We were struggling offensively, so I really wanted into the game."
"Cade's got a guard's size, but a forward's mentality," Grozier said. "He thinks like a post. He's aggressive in the post, but he's just in a guard's body."
Cush's bucket with about a minute left gave Danville a 44-43 advantage. Lewisburg would miss its next shot but immediately forced a turnover. Neyshawn Mabry was fouled with 21.3 seconds left, and made 1-of-2 foul shots to tie the game 44-44.
After a Danville timeout at center court, and another by the Green Dragons to set their defense. Morrison had a good look from the right wing, and Mabry appeared to pull the rebound, but Huron made the defensive play of the season so far for the Ironmen.
Turnovers burned the Green Dragons, who played without junior captain and top scorer Jack Blough, the entire night. With a chance to take control of the game in the first half, Lewisburg turned the ball over 12 times in the first half, including a stretch when they had two field goals and five turnovers to start the game.
Huron finished with 12 points and three steals. Morrison had nine points and a game-high 12 rebounds for Danville.
Devin Bodden finished with 14 points, while Mabry had 11 points, nine rebounds and five blocks for the Green Dragons (5-6, 2-1).
DANVILLE 46, LEWISBURG 42
Danville (9-3) 46
Ethan Morrison 4 0-0 9; Carson Persing 1 2-2 5; Luke Huron 5 0-0 12; Dameon White 1 1-2 3; Hayden Winn 1 0-0 2; Cade Cush 7 1-2 15. Totals 19 4-6 46.
3-point goals: Huron 2, Morrison, Persing.
Did not score: Brenden Haas, Carter Heath.
Lewisburg (5-6) 42
Cam Michaels 2 0-0 4; Devin Bodden 5 1-2 14; Henry Harrison 3 2-2 9; Wade Young 2 0-0 4; Neyshawn Mabry 5 1-2 11; Tsogtoo Batbaatar 1 0-0 2; Noah Pawling 0 0-2 0. Totals 18 4-10 44.
3-point goals: Bodden 3, Harrison.
Did not score: Charlie Landis, Dylan Dershem.
Score by quarters
Danville;5;12;12;17 — 46
Lewisburg;11;12;10;11 — 44