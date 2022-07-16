HUGHESTOWN — Danville won Saturday to set up a key game today, while Sunbury/Norry lost and was eliminated from semifinal consideration at the Region 5 Senior American Legion Baseball Tournament.
Jonas Bettlelyon drove in Gatlin Hovenstine with the winning run with two outs in the bottom of the seventh inning to lift Danville over Green Ridge, 3-2.
The win sends Danville into today’s 5 p.m. game with Plains/Wilkes-Barre to determine Pool A’s second berth in Monday’s semifinals. Host Greater Pittston is 2-0 with wins over both of the second-place teams to clinch first place in the pool.
Carbondale/Lakeland and Swoyersville are each 2-0 in Pool B meaning the winner of their meeting today will take the top spot, but the loser will still advance.
Sunbury/Norry is 0-2 and was eliminated after losing, 15-10, to Carbondale/Lakeland in Saturday’s first game.
Danville played in the last of the day’s four games, and trailed 2-0 before rallying to tie the game in the bottom of the fifth.
Matt Masala finished the top of the seventh on his final pitch while reaching the limit of 105 to complete a seven-hitter.
Danville then won the game in the bottom of the inning.
Hovenstine singled, stole second, took third on a groundout for the second out and scored on Bettlelyon’s single.
Sunbury/Norry led 7-2 after two innings and 10-8 before giving up seven runs in the top of the seventh. It finishes up against Mountain Post, another 0-2 team, today at 2:30.
Carbondale/Lakeland 15, Sunday/Norry 10
Carbondale/Lakeland 202;113;7 — 15-11-0
Sunbury/Norry 250; 003;0 — 10-8-2
Gazella, Mushow (2), Uram (3) and Lidy. Angelillo, Anders (5), McCluskey (7) and Steimling.
WP – Uram; LP – Anderson.
Carbondale/Lakeland: Fuga 2 hits, 4 runs, HBP, walk; Shaw 2 hits, 2 runs, walk; Uram 2 hits, 3 runs, 3 RBI.
Sunbury/Norry: Anders 3 hits, 3 runs, RBI; Noceher 2 hits, 2 runs, RBI.
Danville 3, Green Ridge 2
Green Ridge 000;200;0 — 2-7-0
Danville 000; 020;1 — 3-5-0
Kennedy and Reed. Masala and Benjamin.
WP – Masala; LP – Kennedy.
Green Ridge: Gamozych 2 hits, run; Kennedy 2 hits.
Danville: Hovenstine 2 hits, 2 runs; Bettlelyon game-winning single