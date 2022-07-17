HUGHESTOWN — Danville took extra bases, traded outs for runs, and made the most of Plains/Wilkes-Barre errors.
It all added up to a 6-2 victory on just four hits as Danville extended its season with the victory in the final game of group play Sunday at the Region 5 Senior American Legion Baseball Tournament.
Three of the four semifinal berths had been decided in the eight-team tournament after two of three days of group play.
The last berth was up for grabs in the final game of the day.
Plains/Wilkes-Barre scored in the top of the first on a Cam Krugal RBI double. Plains/Wilkes-Barre left two runners in scoring position, and Danville responded with two runs in each of its first three innings.
“We had to win this one,” Danville manager Jim Burns said. “It was nice to get the bats going a little bit to get balls into the gaps.
“Today, guys were a little more aggressive at the plate.”
And, on the bases.
Danville’s Matt Masala scored twice — once after advancing on a wild pitch, and the other time after stealing a base. Carl Price scored after taking second without a throw in a first-and-third situation. Other runners advanced on Plains/Wilkes-Barre errors, both in handling groundballs and on throws.
“Guys missed some balls in the field,” Burns said. “We try to run balls out as hard as we can. When we do, good things happen.”
After splitting a pair of one-run games where it scored five and three runs, Danville used the extra bases to win more comfortably and advance to Monday’s scheduled 2 p.m. semifinal against unbeaten Wyoming Valley champion Swoyersville.
Winning pitcher Daniel Knight scored, and Masala advanced on errors before Gatlin Hovenstine’s sacrifice fly for a 2-1 lead after one.
Gabe Benjamin and Price each singled and scored in the second inning.
Masala reached on an error in the third, and the next two batters walked for one of the two times Danville loaded the bases in the game.
Knight did not allow a runner in the second through sixth innings, retiring 10 straight at one point. Hovenstine gave up an unearned run, but he retired three of four batters he faced in the seventh.
AMERICAN LEGION BASEBALL
PENNSYLVANIA REGION 5 TOURNAMENT
At Pittston Primary Center, Hughestown
Danville 6, Plains/Wilkes-Barre 2
Plains/Wilkes-Barre;100;000;1 — 2-8-5
Danville;222;000;x — 6-4-1
Bottger and C. Maciejewski. Daniel Knight, Gatlin Hovenstine (6) and Gabe Benjamin.
WP: Knight. LP: Bottger.
Plains/Wilkes-Barre: Morgan 2-for-4, run; Krugal 2-for-3, double, RBI.
Danville: Carl Price 2-for-2, sacrifice fly, run, RBI; Benjamin run, RBI.