There is a long history between the Danville and Berwick football programs, just not a lot of recent history.
When the Bulldogs (4-3) visit Ironmen Stadium tonight, it will be the 46th meeting between the schools, but the first since 1984.
But a meeting with one of the state’s marquee programs is one of things that Mike Brennan wanted added to the Danville schedule.
“The Berwick name is synonymous with Pennsylvania high school football. I tried to get it on the schedule for last year,” Brennan said. “It’s the type of game you play in the regular season to prepare yourself for the playoffs.”
Danville hasn’t beaten Berwick since 1974 when the Bulldogs forfeited their opener due to a teachers’ strike in the district. On the field, the Ironmen last beat Berwick, 34-32, in 1971.
“We’re expecting a big crowd. There has been a lot of talk around town (about the game),” Brennan said. “It’s real exciting.”
Don’t let Berwick’s 4-3 record fool you, the Bulldogs are coming together under first-year coach Mike Bennett. They knocked off previously undefeated Dallas last week 39-22.
“The second half was huge for us last week,” Bennett, who’s team outscored the Mountaineers, 19-8, in the second half, said. “Everything came together.”
Brennan added, “They are a really good 4-3 team. The Wyoming Valley Conference is a real, tough physical conference. It’s a different kind of physicality than we’ve seen this season. We’re going to need our best and most physical performance in this one.”
Not only are the Bulldogs physical in the typical places — on both fronts — but also quarterback Matt Lonczynski is 6-foot-2, 220-pounds.
“He keeps his eyes down field, and he has good escapability. You have to get a couple kids to him to bring him down,” Brennan said.
Bennett added: “He’s really taken the job of quarterback to heart. He’s done the work in the offseason to really make improvements.”
That doesn’t surprise Brennan in the least. Lonczynski played for Brennan as a freshman when he was still at Hazleton High, including some time at tight end on the varsity.
“I taught him in the class room. He’s super intelligent,” Brennan said. “You can tell how hard he’s worked to turn himself into the player he is today.”
He’s accounted for 17 touchdowns on the season — 13 through the air, and four rushing.
Danville (7-0) will have to worry about the Bulldogs’ playmakers as well. Spencer Kishbaugh is headed to Kent State to play linebacker, but will pose some problems with 6-foot-2 frame in the passing game. He’s caught 12 balls for 281 yards and four touchdowns.
Drey Wilk is a dual-threat for Berwick. The younger brother of former Southern Columbia and Berwick standout Trey Wilk, lead Berwick with 13 catches and 7 TD grabs, while also rushing for another four touchdowns while averaging nearly 20 yards per touch on offense.
“Spencer Kishbaugh might be the best all-around football player we see this year,” Brennan said. “Both Wilk and Sheptock are so smooth when they have the ball in their hands.”
This Berwick team is another challenge for the Ironmen in a long month of them. After the first three weeks of the season didn’t provide much challenge, Danville has faced Loyalsock, Southern Columbia, Montoursville and these Bulldogs in four of the past five weeks of the season.
The Ironmen have answered every challenge so far, and their coach doesn’t expect much different this week.
“We went on the road, and had a methodical victory. We took care of business (at Montoursville). We were efficent offensively,” Brennan said. “The defense (which has five shutouts in seven games) didn’t allow more than 100 yards. We took a good 4-2 football team, and had them down 35-0 at the break.
“I keep saying we haven’t had a bad practice all year, and we haven’t. I expect us to be prepared and ready to play a good football game.”