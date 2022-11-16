No sane coach would ever make the prediction just four weeks into the season, but it was pretty obvious from the early part of the 2022 season that the District 4 Class 3A title game would be a rematch of a Sept. 16 contest between Danville and Loyalsock.
Oh sure, Mifflinburg had it’s chances — and is probably still reflecting on some of its opportunities from last week’s district semifinal loss to the Lancers — but you know a rematch was on the mind of both coaches when they walked off the field in September.
“This is exactly what we worked for, and what we’ve talked about since that game,” Loyalsock coach Justin Van Fleet told his gathered team after its 69-42 victory over the Wildcats. “We get another shot at them.”
The Lancers (11-1) will travel to undefeated Danville (11-0) at 7 p.m. Friday night in a rematch of a 17-14 victory for Danville. The game will pit the No. 2-team in Class 3A versus the No. 5-team in Class 3A in the state.
“It’s a team we expected after we played in week 4. We walked off the field that night, and knew this is going to happen again,” Danville coach Mike Brennan said. “It’s a chance to play in week 13 at home. It’s as good a situation as we could be in.
“It’s a championship game at home in front of friends, family and another chance to make some memories.”
It will be the fourth meeting between the two teams in the last two seasons, and the Lancers first trip to the district final since beating Danville in 2017.
“I feel like the last couple of seasons, we could have pushed it a little further,” Van Fleet said. “So this offseason, we read those articles and listened to those people that doubted us. We were very insular as a program in the winter, and really took care of each other.
“This has been our goal since we walked off the field last November.”
Brennan doesn’t expect a 69-42 game like the Lancers’ victory last week. He’s more certain, they’ll see the kind of defense the Lancers played in back-to-back weeks in a win over Southern Columbia and the loss to Danville.
“Games sometimes take a personality of their own. I’ve only ever been involved in one game like that — a 64-63 game against Williamsport in 2017 — and it didn’t matter what happened, people were just scoring points. That game was up-and-down, and filled with big plays,” Brennan said. “I don’t think the game thing will happen (on Friday night). We held them to 14 points, and they held us to 17. I expect the same kind of game as Week 4.”
It’s finally football weather so expect to see plenty of both running backs in the game. Loyalsock’s Davion Hill (1,722 yards, 19 TDs) averages nearly 160 yards per game. A shiftier back as a 1,000-yard rusher as a freshman, Hill is now more of a power back, and one of the best in the state.
“He’s a big back with a big body, who is physical. He breaks tackles, spins off people, and just makes plays,” Brennan said. “You can hit him (at the line of scrimmage), and he’ll gain 5, 6, 7 yards after contact. We have to get bodies on him, and run our feet, and put him on the ground.”
The Ironmen did a pretty good job against Hill early in the game. He had just 34 yards on his 10 carries, but still ended up with 100 yards rushing by halftime.
The Ironmen’s own big back — Ty Brown-Stauffer — has had a huge back half of the season, and now has 1,015 yards and 18 touchdowns in 2022.
“Ty is a cold weather back, he’s just gotten better and better the last few weeks,” Brennan said. “We were talking at practice (Wednesday night) about how physically good he looks. The challenge is out to our O-Line; we want to be able to run the football.”
It will also be a battle of two of the top receivers in Class 3A. Carson Persing has set a wide variety of marks in his career, and the only better receiver number-wise in District 4 history — Julian Fleming — plays in Columbus, Ohio. Persing finds a wide variety of ways to get open, and now topped 4,000 career receiving yards, with 4,092 yards and 57 receiving touchdowns. He joins Fleming as the only District 4 receiver to have 20 touchdown receptions in a single season.
Well until the Loyalsock game ended last Saturday — Danville’s mercy-rule victory over Athens took nearly 45 minutes less than the Sock semifinal — because Jaylen Andrews’ fifth touchdown catch of the semifinals gave him 20 touchdowns for the season. Andrews burst on the scene in week 2 after Loyalsock’s all-state receiver Rian Glunk went down with a season-ending injury.
Quarterback Tyler Gee said it took until the middle of the season to develop the same type of rapport with Andrews (54 catches, 1,441 yards, 20 TDs), but he has 575 receiving yards and nine touchdowns in the last three games for the Lancers.