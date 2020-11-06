Things couldn’t have gone better for Danville in last week’s semifinal win over Athens, and as first-year coach Mike Brennan gathered the Ironmen after the game, he gave them the rest of the evening to enjoy the victory.
Starting with Sunday, he wanted his team thinking one thing, “a championship mentality at all times for all of this week.”
On Wednesday evening, Brennan said that’s exactly what’s he gotten for his team.
“They are a very calm group, and so likeable. They’ve prepared really well,” Brennan said. “They are ready to take care of business, they’ve really been a pleasure to coach.
“They deserve to play for a championship.”
That opportunity comes at 1 p.m. on Saturday when the Ironmen travel to Montoursville to face the Warriors for the District 4 Class 3A title. Montoursville is looking for a third straight title, including a victory on Danville’s home field in the 2018 title game.
It’s also a rematch of a game earlier this season, a 42-28 victory for the Warriors, but the 14-point victory can be traced directly to Danville mistakes. Montoursville had a kick return, an interception return and a fumble return for a touchdown in the victory.
“We had catastrophic errors, but we fought back from them,” Brennan said. “It’s the only game we’ve had that happen to us all season.”
Danville had some big questions marks before that game. The Ironmen lost running back Ty Stauffer to an injury, and were unsure how to fill the role. Sophomore Zach Gordon and freshman Aaron Johnson have done an outstanding job giving the Ironmen a running game.
“I really feel like our training wheels were still on. We had lost Ty the week before, and we still had no idea what we were going to do in the backfield,” Brennan said. “That game allowed us to grow as a team. We backed ourselves into a corner early. It’s really important that we fought through that, and got ourselves back into the game.”
It’s a different Montoursville squad this time around. The Warriors lost tailback Rocco Pulizzi to an injury three weeks ago, and he’ll miss the rest of the season. The standout junior had 1,000 yards rushing in just five games this season. Pulizzi’s injury is among several that have hit Montoursville this season. C.J. Signor — now the fullback for the Warriors — has played offensive line and tight end this season. Meanwhile, Heath Jones has moved from fullback to tailback for the Warriors.
Dylan Bennett also played tailback at times last week for Montoursville.
“Signor and Jones are the unsung heroes of their team,” Brennan said. “They’ve moved them both around to fill holes on offense, and they both play inside linebacker. They play every snap. Those are two tough kids.”
The Warriors also struggled with pass defense in last week’s semifinal win over Loyalsock. The Lancers trailed 29-0 in the first quarter, but rallied within a touchdown before the Warriors pulled away for a 57-28 victory. Loyalsock quarterback Chase Cavanaugh threw for 312 yards, and receiver JerVal Weeks-Shuler had 209 yards receiving and two touchdowns.
That certainly bodes well for Danville’s passing game led by K.J. Riley, who has thrown for 1,682 yards and 23 touchdowns this season. Riley had five first-half touchdown passes in the victory over Athens.
Carson Persing has been his top target this season with 43 catches for 792 yards and nine touchdowns this season. Jagger Dressler adds 26 grabs for 477 yards and eight touchdowns.
“Everyone is just getting open; it’s not just Carson,” Riley said. “It’s just been a good team effort all year.”
The offense has been so good it’s overshadowed a defense that has allowed just 10 points — including back-to-back shutouts — since the loss to the Warriors. Danville’s linebackers have been outstanding, led by sophomore Mason Raup and junior Gabe Benjamin. Raup leads the team with 85 tackles, including 20 last week against Athens. Benjamin had a sack and forced fumble on the opening drive against Athens, and is second to Raup in tackles for a loss.