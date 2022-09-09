It’s been nearly 10 months since Danville hosted a football game.
Friday night is the first chance for the Danville fans to see the Ironmen when they host Central Columbia in the Heartland Athletic Conference-Division II opener for both teams.
“We haven’t played a home game since the district final (a 35-28 win over Montoursville on Nov. 19, 2021), and it’s going to be a beautiful night, and the kids are hoping there is a big crowd,” Brennan said. “We get to play a rival at home.
“The kids are excited.”
It’s also a chance for some of the Danville kids with Central Columbia roots — Hayden Winn, Zach Gordon and Ty Brown-Stauffer all have fathers that graduated from school in Almedia — to show off.
Danville (2-0) has been off to a quick start, winning its first two games 110-0 over Bloomsburg and Line Mountain. However, Brennan hasn’t been quite as impressed as those numbers indicated.
“The goal is to improve every week. We need to improve in terms of penalties, and we didn’t have the same continuity against Line Mountain that we had in the first week,” Brennan said. “We want to be better than last week.”
One would expect Brennan to be concerned about looking past a Central Columbia team with the Ironmen set to play Loyalsock and Southern Columbia over the next two weeks.
“This is a mature group. They are more caught up in the first week of school (Danville started classes on Tuesday), than they are looking to next week or two weeks,” Brennan said.
And to do that, the Ironmen have structured practices over the last few weeks — since they weren’t in school — to help combat complacency.
“We’ll tell them, we’re coming out of the locker room, and we need a stop on defense,” Brennan said.
“Or, we are down, and we need to put together a drive to get some points.”
The Blue Jays (1-1) enter the game after being shut out by Mifflinburg in their home opener after rallying to beat Shikellamy in overtime to give coach E.J. Smith his first victory as coach of Central Columbia.
Logan Welkom is the full-time starter at quarterback after splitting time with Greyson Shaud last season. Shaud moves to running back to give Central Columbia another weapon on offense.
“It makes sense to move Greyson back there, he was their leading rusher last year. He was with us in our junior high program at Hazleton, so I know he’s a good athlete,” Brennan said.
Welkom threw for more than 200 yards in the opener against Shikellamy. The score of last week’s game, forced Central Columbia away from its running game, something that Johnson said can’t happen this week.
“I think we had some drives in the first half (against Mifflinburg), but we abandoned the run,” Smith said. “It made us predictable, and it hurt us on third down.”
It’s going to be interesting to see how the Blue Jays attack the new-look Danville defense. It’s more of a 3-4 look with two-high safeties.
“It gives us gap protection up front, and we are so athletic in the back half, we are able to defend over the top as well,” Brennan said.
Sophomore Cameron Kiersch has moved from safety to outside linebacker for Danville, and leads the team with 22 tackles, while all-stater Mason Raup has 20 tackles so far this season.
Danville also has six sacks in two games, led by Kiersch’s 2.5 sacks, and two defensive scores in the early part of the season.
“I said to our guys and our coaching staff again this week, ‘if we want to become an elite program, it has to come on the defensive side of the ball,’” Brennan said. “We have to dominate on that side of the ball. It can’t be about needing the perfect defensive call to get a stop.
“We have to dominate and make plays.”