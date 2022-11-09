Fifteen days is an eternity when you are young, so it must feel like forever to the Danville Ironmen since their last game.
“We’re ready to play a football game,” Danville coach Mike Brennan said. “We got a lot of fundamental work and situational work done that you don’t normally get done during the season. But we’re sick of practice at this point and ready to get back at it.”
The undefeated Ironmen host Athens at 1 p.m. Saturday in a District 4 Class 3A semifinal. The game was moved from tonight due to expected rain from Hurricane Nicole, which made landfall in Florida on Wednesday.
Danville hasn’t played since its regular-season finale on Oct. 28, a 70-8 road victory over Huntingdon. With two blowout wins followed by last week’s bye, the Ironmen are as healthy as they’ve been in Brennan’s three years at the helm.
“The kids look good, and they feel good. They don’t have too much wear and tear on their bodies,” Brennan said. “We haven’t had to use (quarterback) Zach Gordon in the running game in weeks. We are very fresh. We got a chance to play a lot of kids (recently), and we have a little more depth heading into the postseason.”
The game is a rematch of the 2020 district final, a 43-0 Danville win. Several Danville players — Carson Persing, Aaron Johnson and Zach Gordon — played significant roles as sophomores in that victory, while Athens’ current rushing leader, Caleb Nichols, led the Wildcats in rushing.
Athens rolled in last week’s quarterfinal, 37-7 over Montoursville. The Wildcats had limped into the playoffs, dropping two of their last three, albeit to Canton, which is top-ranked in Class A, and 10-0 Tioga N.Y., the state’s defending Class D state champion.
The Wildcats will attack the Ironmen through the air. Athens has topped 100 yards on the ground just three times in 11 games, though Nichols leads the team with 625 yards and 10 touchdowns on the ground.
“They want to spread you out and take shots down the field,” Brennan said. “It’s going to be a test for our secondary, and a test for up-front guys to get pressure on the quarterback.”
Five different Athens receivers have at least 18 catches, and four of them are at least 6 feet tall. Leading receiver Luke Horton (40 catches, 572 yards, 9 TDs) is 6-foot-2, while sophomore Xavier Watson (22 catches, 319 yards, 2 TDs) is 6-4.
Even the Wildcats’ quarterback is big. Mason Lister is a 6-4 two-year starter, who has thrown for 1,751 yards and 18 touchdowns against seven interceptions this year.
“They have big bodies on the edge, and we have to be great tacklers,” Brennan said.
That shouldn’t be a problem for a defense that’s allowing just 3.6 points per game this season. Danville has seven shutouts and has allowed just one score in its last 22 quarters of play.
The Ironmen have gotten dominant play from their linebackers. Mason Raup leads the team with 112 tackles, while Cade Cush is second with 73. Danville’s four linebackers — Raup, Cush, Cam Kiersch, and Ty Brown-Stauffer — all have at least 10 tackles for a loss, combining for 52 overall.
Danville’s offense has been clicking on all cylinders, averaging 50.8 points per game.
Remarkably, Gordon has thrown just one more incompletion (25) than he has touchdown passes this season (24). He’s thrown for 1,563 yards and just one interception. The Ironmen’s top three pass catchers — Persing, Johnson and Raup — all average at least 20 yards per grab. Persing leads the way with 38 catches for 801 yards and a school-record 18 receiving touchdowns. Brown-Stauffer leads the team on the ground with 892 yards and 15 touchdowns.
For all those gaudy offensive numbers, Danville really hasn’t had to reach into its bag of tricks.
“We installed a lot of things this summer that we really haven’t run yet this year,” Brennan said.
For a team with big-time postseason aspirations, Brennan wants his players to understand they have only Saturday’s game remaining on the schedule.
“It’s really important that we really only have two more guaranteed days together,” Brennan said Wednesday night. “We have to play well, and take care of business if we want more time together.”
The winner of Saturday’s quarterfinal plays the winner of Loyalsock (10-1) and Mifflinburg (9-2), which is also at 1 p.m. Saturday.