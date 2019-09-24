The Daily Item
DANVILLE — Led by Nick Kline’s 41 on the front nine at Frosty Valley Country Club, Danville moved to 20-0 on the season with a six-stroke victory over Lewisburg on Monday.
Lewisburg’s Sean Kelly was the medalist on the day, shooting a 40 to lead Lewisburg (11-9), which finished with a combined score of 179.
Midd-West (11-9) shot a 183, led by Hunter Beward and Nick Whitesel, who each shot a 44.
Heartland Athletic Conference Division II
at Frost Valley Country Club
Par: 36
Front nine
Danville (173): Nick Kline, 41; Charlie Betz, 43; Caden Mutchler, 44; Adam Campbell, 45.
Lewisburg (179): Sean Kelly, 40; Nick Mahoney, 44; Will Gronlund, 47; Brett Herman, 48.
Midd-West (183): Hunter Beward, 44; Nick Whitesel, 44; Andrew Oldt, 47; Connor Steffan, 48.
Milton (199): Cade Wirnsberger, 49; Jenaka Day, 49; Carter Fedder, 49; Camden Scoggins, 52.
Mifflinburg (218): Nick Osborne, 51; Kaylin Foss, 52; Braden Deitrich, 57; McClenason Wagner, 58.
Medalists: Kelly, 40; Kline, 41; Betz, 43; Mutchler, 44; Mahoney, 44; Beward, 44; Whitsel, 44.
Records: Danville is 20-0. Lewisburg is 14-6. Midd-West is 11-9. Milton is 5-15. Mifflinburg is 0-20.