DANVILLE — Now things really begin for Danville's unbeaten football team.
The Ironmen steamrolled Central Columbia, 69-0, in their home opener Friday night. In doing so, the defense remained perfect, the offense maintained its balance and the momentum kept moving forward.
Up next is a trip to fellow unbeaten and state-ranked Loyalsock next week — a team the Ironmen split with a year ago and fresh off an upset of Southern Columbia — before hosting the Tigers on Sept. 23. Danville entered this week ranked fourth in 3A, with Loyalsock ranked sixth.
"This group has really worked hard and has done exactly what we asked of them," Danville coach Mike Brennan said. "It's time to get going now. It's time to have our best practice week of the year. We just need to keep getting better."
Danville (3-0, 1-0 HAC-II) continued its early season dominance Friday night. The Ironmen allowed the Blue Jays (1-2, 0-1) just four first downs and 56 total yards.
Thirty-seven of Central's 51 plays went for 2 yards or less as the Ironmen earned their third consecutive shutout. Danville has outscored its first three opponents 179-0.
"The defense is where we are getting better every week," said senior linebacker Ty Brown-Stauffer. "We're going to need to keep improving because we know what kind of weapons Loyalsock has."
Despite Danville shutting outs its first two opponents, Central won the toss and elected to receive the opening kickoff. The Blue Jays went three-and-out, capped by a sack by sophomore Cameron Kiersch. Two plays later the Ironmen were in front when Aaron Johnson raced 13 yards on first down and then 29 on the next play to give Danville a 7-0 lead a minute and a half into the game.
Johnson started the game in the backfield because Brown-Stauffer broke the chinstrap on his helmet on the game's first play.
The Ironmen led 21-0 late in the first half — quarterback Zach Gordon snuck in from a yard out in the first quarter and Brown-Stauffer flipped into the end zone to start the second — before a flourish to end the half.
Danville broke the game open with 3 TDs in the final 2:16 of the half, each score built off its defense.
A Chase Miller sack ended one drive and Madden Patrick found all-state receiver Carson Persing for a 20-yard TD. Following another quick three and out, Persing took a screen pass from Gordon and spun the defenders around several times on a nifty 54-yard TD catch-and-run. On the very next play, all-state linebacker Mason Raup recovered a fumble and Brown-Stauffer battled his way from 9 yards out to make it 42-0 at the half.
Danville added 4 second-half TDs, on a run from Patrick, a pick-six from freshman Carter Raup, a 6-yard burst by Jack Gibson and a 4-yard TD catch by Landon Kehoe on fourth down.
"We have three shutouts, but it will be a lot harder next week," Brown-Stauffer. "We have to be more focused and defensively we have to be better than we ever have."
DANVILLE 69, Central Columbia
Central Col. (1-2);0;0;0;0 — 0
Danville (3-0);14;28;21;6 — 69
SCORING SUMMARY
First quarter
D—Aaron Johnson 29 run (Johnson kick), 10:28
D—Zach Gordon 1 run (Johnson kick), 2:46
Second quarter
D—Ty Brown-Stauffer, 8 run (Johnson kick), 10:25
D—Carson Person 20 pass from Madden Patrick (Garrett Hoffman kick), 2:16
D—Persing 54 pass from Gordon (Hoffman kick), 1:33
D—Brown-Stauffer 9 run (Hoffman kick), 1:09.
Third quarter
D—Patrick 18 run (Hoffman kick), 11:03
D—Carter Raup 22 interception return (Hoffman kick), 9:01
D—Jack Gibson 6 run (Hoffman kick), 4:22
Fourth quarter
D—Landon Kehoe 4 pass from C. Raup (no attempt), 8:34
TEAM STATISTICS
;CC;D
First downs;4;17
Rushing yards;37-23;31-224
Passing yards;33;142
Passing;4-14-1;5-10-0
Fumbles-lost;3-2;2-0
Penalties-yards;6-58;7-65
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Central: Greyson Shaud 8-13; Caius Morrow, 5-(-4); Payten Karaffa, 4-5; Talon Piatt, 7-10; Aiden Craig, 3-3; Hunter Dietterick, 1-(-2); Barron Oyar, 2-20; Logan Welkom, 7-(-24). Danville: Brown-Stauffer, 11-70, 2 TDs; Kory Kong 4-17; Persing 1-1; Hunter Gurski, 2-37; Johnson 3-48, TD; Patrick, 1-18, TD; Gordon 3-6, TD; Sam Meloy 1-17; Kehoe 2-10; Gibson 1-6, TD; Team 3-(6).
PASSING — Central: Welkim 4-12-0, 33 yards; Morrow, 0-2-1: Danville: Gordon 4-7-0, 122 yards, TD; Patrick 1-3-0, 20 yards, TD.
RECEIVING — Central: Shaud 2-15; Eli Book, 1-10; Nathan Smith 1-8. Danville: Persing 3-113, 2 TDs; Hayden Winn, 1-16; Brown-Staufer, 1-13.