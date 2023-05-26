SELINSGROVE — Ty Stauffer considered the impromptu huddle to be akin to a wake-up call.
Danville raced out to an early lead, only to watch Bellefonte bounce right back, and tie the District 4-6 semifinal with a run of its own.
With Danville coach Devon Francke addressing his players, Stauffer took the words to heart.
Stauffer helped Danville pull away for a 20-9 victory over Bellefonte at Harold L. Bolig Field on Friday night.
With the win, Danville (14-3) advanced to face Selinsgrove for the district championship on June 2.
But the win wasn’t always smooth sailing for Danville. The top-seeded Ironmen quickly built a 4-1 lead after a quarter with Stauffer playing a role in three of the four Ironmen goals. But Bellefonte quickly responded to open the second quarter, holding Danville’s offense in check, and whittling away at the deficit with a Nathaniel Cherinka goal tying the game at 4.
It was then that Francke gathered his team for a mid-game pep talk.
“We weren’t playing good, we were playing sloppy,” Stauffer said. “So coach (Francke) told us to get going, and play our normal game. That’s what we did.”
Francke explained that it was a change in formation that allowed Danville to regain its form mid-game.
“The kids just needed a little pep in their step so we changed up some things, and it ended up working out in our favor,” Francke said. “
Consider the message heard and applied.
With Stauffer and Kyle Vanden Heuvel leading the charge, Danville ended the first half with six unanswered goals to pull back in front.
Bellefonte’s Ryder Hamilton eventually broke the Danville scoring streak with two quick goals in the third quarter, but the Ironmen had increased their lead to 14-4 before Hamilton scored. A third-quarter hat trick from Ryan Prall allowed the Ironmen to regain control, an element that Stauffer attributed to team cohesion.
“Recently, I feel like we haven’t had that connection but today, we got it back,” Stauffer said. “We had put a lot of hard work into this week. We’re making the right passes, getting the right looks and playing unselfish ball.”
The proof was in the statistics for the Ironmen as Prall, Stauffer, Vanden Heuvel and Cameron Kiersch all scored multiple goals — led by Prall’s six — and each of the four also had multiple assists. Gabe Petrus and Carter Heath also scored for Danville.
Kiersch and Vanden Heuvel added goals in the fourth quarter to close the scoring for the Ironmen.
Hamilton led Bellefonte (6-12) with four goals with Nathan Benner adding two.
DISTRICT 4/6 PLAYOFFS
SEMIFINAL
At Harold L. Bolig Memorial Field
DANVILLE 20, BELLEFONTE 9
Score by quarters
Danville;4;6;8;2 — 20
Bellefonte;1;3;3;2 — 9
Danville scorers: Ryan Prall, 6G, 2A; Ty Stauffer, 5G, 2A; Cameron Kiersch, 5G, 2A; Kyle Vanden Heuvel, 2G, 3A; Gabe Petrus, G; Carter Heath, G.
Bellefonte scorers: Elijah Rowland, G, Nathan Benner, 2G; Ryder Hamilton, 4G; Nathaniel Cherinka, G; Logan Williams, G.
Saves: Danville: Jonathan Dunkle, 11. Bellefonte: Shawn Clampet: 18.
Records: Danville: 14-3. Bellefonte: 6-12.