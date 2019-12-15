DANVILLE — Linae Williams drained four 3-pointers, including three in the first half to help stake Danville to a 18-point halftime lead as the Ironmen rolled past Mifflinburg 64-40 in a Heartland Athletic Conference-Division I girls basketball game Saturday.
Williams totaled 20 points, which was matched by teammate Corinna Petrus in the win. Emily Heath added 10 for the Ironmen (3-0, 1-0 HAC-I), hitting 8 of 9 shots at the foul line.
Mara Shuck led the Wildcats (2-2, 0-1) with nine points, while Mollie Bomgardner and Ella Shuck each added eight. Bomgardner pulled eight rebounds.
Danville 64, Mifflinburg 40
Mifflinburg (2-2, 0-1) 40
Angela Reamer 2 0-0 5, Mara Shuck 4 0-1 9, Mollie Bomgardner 2 4-6 8, Brooke Catherman 2 3-4 7, Ella Shuck 3 2-2 8, Cassie Keister 1 0-0 2, Olivia Erickson 0 1-2 1, Jenna Haines 0 0-2 0. Totals 14 10-17 40.
3-point goals: Reamer, M. Shuck.
Did not score: Abigail Greb, Jaden Keister.
Danville (3-0, 1-0) 64
Olivia Outt 2 0-0 4, Kylee Cush 2 0-0 5, Emily Heath 1 8-9 10, Ella Dewald 1 1-2 3, Corinna Petrus 9 3-3 20, Melanie Egan 0 2-2 2, Linae Williams 8 0-2 20. Totals 23 13-18 64.
3-point goals: Williams 4, Cush.
Did not score: Riley Maloney.
Score by quarters
Mifflinburg 8 16 13 3 — 40
Danville 19 23 11 11 — 64
n Shamokin 52,
Montoursville 20
COAL TOWNSHIP — Sophie Rossnock led three Indians in double-figure scoring, and Shamokin shot 14-of-15 at the free-thow line to open HAC-II play with a win.
The Indians (2-3 overall, 1-0 HAC-II) led 22-11 at halftime, and closed with a 17-1 fourth quarter. Kaitlyn Dunn and Ari Nolter each added 12 points in the win.
Shamokin 52, Montoursville 20
Montoursville (0-2, 0-1) 20
Maya Neiman 0 0-1 0, Alaina Marchioni 1 0-1 2, Kenna Mensinger 1 0-0 2, Mackenzie Weaver 1 2-3 5, Mackenzie Cohick 0 2-5 2, Antone James 0 0-2 0, Madalyn Adams 3 2-2 9. Totals 6 6-14 20.
3-point goals: Adams, Weaver.
Did not score: Shyanne Klemick, Mahlon Yonkin, Kortnie Chamberlain.
Shamokin (2-3, 1-0) 52
Emma Kramer 1 5-6 7, Chloe Yoder 2 0-0 4, Ari Nolter 4 3-3 12, Peyton Puttman 1 0-0 2, Kaitlyn Dunn 4 4-4 12, Sophie Rossnock 5 2-2 13, Emily Slanina 1 0-0 2. Totals 18 14-15 52.
3-point goals: Nolter, Rossnock.
Did not score: Izzy Wagner, Desiree Michaels, Annie Hornberger, Cassie Drumheller.
Score by quarters
Montoursville 7 4 8 1 — 20
Shamokin 9 13 13 17 — 52
n Nativity BVM 59,
Northumberland Chr. 47
POTTSVILLE — Emily Garvin scored a game-high 19 points to go along with eight rebounds and eight steals, but she and Northumberland Christian were overwhelmed in the second half of the nonleague game.
The Warriors (3-2) led 30-25 at the half but were outscored by 17 after halftime by the Golden Girls (3-0).
Anna Ulmer added 10 points for Norry Christian.
Nativity BVM 59,
Northumberland Christian 47
Northumberland Chr. (3-2) 47
Rebekah Hayner 1 0-0 3, Maddy Snyder 3 0-0 6, Kaitlyn Bookwalter 1 0-0 2, Emily Garvin 8 3-5 19, Anna Ulmer 4 2-4 10, Emma Ulmer 2 1-2 5, Bethany Dressler 1 0-0 2. Totals 20 6-11 47.
3-point goals: Hayner.
Did not score: None.
Nativity BVM (3-0) 59
Allison Clarke 7 1-2 15, Tori Hunyara 4 1-2 9, Elizabeth Stavinsky 1 2-2 4, Samantha Heenan 4 9-13 18, Kaitlyn Zemantauski 3 0-4 7, Kami Abdo 1 2-2 4, Calen Quick 1 0-0 2. Totals 21 15-25 59.
3-point goals: Heenan, Zemantauski.
Did not score: Olivia Rugh, Madison Kramer.
Score by quarters
Norry Christian 16 14 8 9 — 47
Nativity BVM 15 10 15 19 — 59
n Warrior Run 52,
Midd-West 18
MIDDLEBURG — Sydney Hoffman scored nine of her game-high 16 points in the first quarter, while Emily McKee added 10 of her 13 in the period as Warrior Run opened HAC-II play with a win.
The Defenders (1-2 overall, 1-0 HAC-II) led 22-2 after one period. Gracy Beachel added eight points in the win.
Midd-West (0-4, 0-1) was led by Alexis Walter’s six points.
Warrior Run 52, Midd-West 18
Warrior Run (1-2, 1-0) 52
Sydney Hoffman 6 2-2 16, Gracy Beachel 3 1-1 8, Jordan Hartman 2 0-0 5, Marissa Pick 1 0-0 2, Emily McKee 5 3-4 13, Katie Watkins 1 0-0 2, Lauren Watson 0 1-4 1, Alayna Wilkins 0 1-2 1, Holly Hollenbach 1 2-2 4. Totals 18 10-15 52.
3-point goals: Hoffman 2, Beachel, Hartman.
Did not score: Leah Grow, Kaelyn Watson, Abby Evans, Reagan Campbell, Peyton Meehan, Jaz Hollenbach, Rachel Zimmerman.
Midd-West (0-4 0-1) 18
Rylee Shawver 0 0-2 0, Zoe Webb 1 2-2 4, Bella Fave 0 2-2 2, Alexis Walter 2 2-3 6, Leah Ferster 2 0-0 4, Carmyn Markley 0 0-1 0, Alyssa Snyder 1 0-0 2. Totals 6 6-10 18.
3-point goals: None.
Did not score: Rylee Weaver, Sage Phillips, Mattie Spriggle, McKenna Dietz, Chloe Sauer, Emma Martin.
Score by quarters
Warrior Run 22 7 20 3 — 52
Midd-West 2 6 2 8 — 18
n Central Columbia 60,
Lewisburg 32
ALMEDIA — Lauren Bull and Alyssa Boyd combined to score 30 points for Central Columbia in a HAC-II win.
The Blue Jays, who also got 11 points from freshman Alyx Flick, bolted to a 23-2 lead after one quarter.
Roz Noone scored 12 points to pace Lewisburg (0-4 overall, 0-1 HAC-II).
Central Columbia 60,
Lewisburg 32
Lewisburg (0-4, 0-1) 32
Sophie Kilbride 1 0-0 2, Maddie Still 0 0-2 0, Roz Noone 4 3-4 12, Jamie Fedorjaka 2 0-0 6, Regan Llanso 2 1-2 5, Lauren Gross 1 0-0 2, Hope Drumm 1 0-0 3, Anna Baker 1 0-0 2. Totals 12 4-8 32.
3-point goals: Fedorjaka 2, Drumm, Noone.
Did not score: Maddie Materne.
Central Columbia (2-2, 1-0) 60
Gracia Eckenrode 1 0-2 2, Alyssa Boyd 5 0-0 14, Lindsey Bull 1 0-0 2, Grace Klingerman 1 0-0 2, Ellie Rowe 3 1-2 8, Lauren Bull 7 2-2 16, Madeline Weatherill 1 0-0 2, Alison Groshek 0 2-2 2, Alyx Flick 3 5-6 11, Amanda Brosious 0 1-2 1. Totals 22 9-14 60.
3-point goals: Boyd 4, El. Rowe.
Did not score: Emmie Rowe.
Score by quarters
Lewisburg 2 9 9 12 — 32
Central Columbia 23 13 13 11 — 60
JV score: Central Columbia 35-25.