DANVILLE — Loyalsock, who took the unbeaten Danville football team to the wall in a three-point loss in mid-September, was on the doorstep of tightening up Friday's District 4 Class 3A final late in the third quarter after Davion Hill barreled for 33 yards to the 4.
Loyalsock was poised to creep within a score, and turn the title clash into a four-quarter slugfest. But Danvile's defense, a unit with eight shutouts this year, stuffed the Lancers at the 3 on the next four plays.
The Ironmen then sprinted 97 yards in the other direction in a back-breaking momentum swing that ignited a big Danville flourish that led to 41-20 victory at Ironmen Stadium, a victory that secured the third consecutive district crown for Danville.
"I don't know if I've ever had a group more deserving of this for the body of work they have put in," Danville coach Mike Brennan said. "For these seniors to go out with three in a row, something that's never been done before, it's certainly satisfying."
Zach Gordon threw 5 TD passes — equalling Danville's single-season mark — and the Ironmen tied the school record with their 12th win, matching the 2010 squad. Danville, now 12-0, will host either Wyomissing or West Perry next week in the state quarterfinals. The District 3 final is this afternoon in Wyomissing.
After the Ironmen stopped the Lancers inside the 5 — the second time the Danville held Loyalsock on downs inside the 10 — they went 97 yards on six plays, highlighted by a 58-yard pass from Gordon to Carson Persing. Two plays later, Gordon found Mason Raup for his second TD catch of the game to push the lead to three scores.
"That is demoralizing for a team," Gordon said after tying K.J. Riley's school record of 32 TD passes. "You can't finish, then the other team goes all the way down the field and scores. It just flattens your tires."
"That was huge," Brennan said. "Our guys have made plays all year, they play with toughness. They come to work every single day."
Friday's final was different than the week 4 slugfest dominated by the defenses.
Danville scored in the first minute of the game for the third week in a row — on a 44-yard pass from Gordon to Persing. The Lancers — whose only losses in an 11-2 campaign were to Danville — answered immediately with Hill going for 66 yards on the first play, and Tyler Gee finding Jaylen Andrews for a TD pass on fourth down to tie the game.
The Ironmen took the lead for good when Gordon found Raup all alone in the middle of the field for a 30-yard TD pass to put the Ironmen back up a score. Danville made it a two-score game midway through the second quarter when Gordon hit Persing for his second TD of the night — and 23rd of the year.
The lead held up through half thanks to Danville's first stop inside the 10. In the final minute of the first half, Lyalsock had six plays from inside the 10, and the Ironmen turned them away, a crucial moment in a 20-7 game, with the Lancers getting the ball to start the second half.
"We all did our jobs, and we came out with a win," said Danville senior linebacker Cade Cush, who had two sacks and an interception to lead the Ironmen defense. "It means everything to me for us to win this championship as a senior, and for me to help out with two sacks and a pick."
After Loyalsock got back within two scores late in third quarter, Danville scored on back-to-back possessions to build a 41-13 lead. Gordon hit Aaron Johnson for his 5th TD pass of the game, and Ty Brown-Stauffer found the end zone on his 20th and final carry of the night, a 22-yard burst that led to another 100-yard effort.
"We had really high energy at practice this week," senior Justin Kutcher said. "We had really big expectations coming into this game and we got the job done."
DISTRICT 4 CLASS 3A FINAL
At Ironmen Stadium
Loyalsock (11-2);7;0;6;7 — 20
Danville (12-0);13;7;7;14 — 41
SCORING SUMMARY
First quarter
D-Carson Persing 44 pass from Zach Gordon (Aaron Johnson kick), 11:04
L-Jaylen Andrews 3 pass from Tyler Gee (Chris Cooley kick), 8:46
D-Mason Raup 30 pass from Gordon (kick failed), 3:56
Second quarter
D-Persing 17 pass from Gordon (Garrett Hoffman kick), 7:20
Third quarter
D-Raup 29 pass from Gordon (Hoffman kick), 1:44
L-Rian Glunk 35 pass from Gee (kick blocked), 38.7
Fourth quarter
D-Aaron Johnson 37 pass from Gordon (Hoffman kick), 8:22
D-Ty Brown-Stauffer, 22 run (Hoffman kick), 5:03
L-Andrews 20 pass from Gee (Cooley kick), 2.2
DAN—Safety
Team statistics
;LOY;DAN
First downs;13;16
Rushes/yards;35-169;32-189
Passing;15-28-1;10-14-1
Passing yards;207;247
Penalties-yards;4-40;7-63
Fumbles-lost;0-0;1-0
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Rushing — Loyalsock: Davion Hill, 22-157; Gee, 12-3; Andrews 1-9. Danville: Brown-Stauffer, 20-119, TD; Gordon 10-51; Johnson 1-20; Team 1-(-1).
Passing — Loyalsock: Gee 15-28-1 for 207 yards, 3 TDs; Danville: Gordon, 10-14-1 for 247 yards, 5 TDs.
Receiving — Loyalsock: Andrews 4-61, 2 TDs; Hill 1-10; Cooley 1-12; Glink, 3-46, TD; Cy Cavanaugh 6-78. Danville: Persing 5-136, 2 TDs; Johnson 1-37, TD; Raup 3-60, TD; Cameron Kiersch 1-14.