DANVILLE — Aaron Johnson scooped a ball up at the 14 and ran it back for a Danville touchdown in the closing seconds of the first quarter.
That touchdown would be Danville's six of the first quarter as the Ironmen rolled up 65 points in the opening half of a 65-0 win over Bellefonte in the final home game of the regular season for Danville.
Danville scored on eight of nine first-half possessions, returned a fumble for a score, and posted a safety in the opening half.
“Our talk all week was to be crisp in all three phases,” Danville coach Mike Brennan said. “That’s what we wanted. Lots of guys chipped in and made plays. We were just really consistent.”
The only time Danville didn’t score on an offensive possession in the first half was to take a knee to end the half. The teams decided at halftime to play 8-minute running quarters in the second half.
Carson Persing caught a 60-yard TD pass in the first quarter to tie the single-season TD receiving record at Danville. He now has 16 receiving touchdowns this season, tying Michael Smith's school record set in 2007.
Ty Stauffer capped consecutive drives to open the game with runs of 21 and 35 yards, respectively. Stauffer finished with 46 yards on four carries to go with two rushing touchdowns.
Stauffer also caught a 29-yard pass from Zach Gordon for a touchdown. Gordon finished with 136 yards on just five completions.
Mason Raup scored a rushing touchdown from 11 yards out, and Kincade Cush scored on a one-yard run up the middle.
“To be able to build that lead, and get some younger guys in always helps your program,” Brennan said. “We got a chance to play a lot of kids tonight.”
The defense came up with nine points in the first half as it recorded a safety and touchdown to help with the rout.
Johnson touchdowns sealed an impressive first half that had Danville subbing mid-way through the second quarter.
“I just took my read steps, saw him fumble it, and took it in,” Johnson said. “We talked all week about coming out strong. They were good, but we just showed we were better.”
DANVILLE 65, BELLEFONTE 0
Bellefonte (1-8);0;0;0;0 — 0
Danville (9-0);42;23;0;0 — 65
SCORING SUMMARY
First quarter
DAN—Ty Stauffer 21 run (Garrett Hoffman kick) 3:43
DAN—Stauffer 35 run (Hoffman kick) 5:14
DAN—Mason Raup 11 run (Hoffman kick) 3:01
DAN—Carson Persing 60 pass from Zach Gordon (Hoffman kick) 1:58
DAN—Stauffer 29 pass from Gordon (Hoffman kick) :40
DAN—Aaron Johnson 14 fumble return (Hoffman kick) :26
Second quarter
DAN—Cade Cush 1 run (Hoffman kick) 8:33
DAN—Cole Duffy 45 pass from Madden Patrick (Hoffman kick) 4:47
DAN—Kory King 3 run (Hoffman kick) 2:22
DAN—Safety
Team statistics
;BELL;DAN
First downs;3;10
Rushes/yards;15-3;18-140
Passing;5-17-0;10-13-0
Passing yards;33;236
Penalties-yards;1-5;5-61
Fumbles-lost;3-1;0-0
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Rushing — Bellefonte: Grady Garrison 1-0; Trevor Johnson 4-6; Jaeden Gabrovsek 3-4; Grayson Alterio 4 (-5); Isaac Gall 1-2; Logan Williams 1 (-3); Aden Howell 1 (-1). Danville: Ty Stauffer 4-46 2 TD; Zach Gordon 1-0; Hunter Gurski 4-9; Kincade Cush 1-1 TD; Kory King 1-2; Carson Persing 1-20; Carter Raup 2-19; Aaron Johnson 4-43.
Passing — Bellefonte: Trevor Johnson 2-12-0 for 13 yards; Isaac Gall 2-4-0 for 20 yards; Kayden Cooper 1-1 for 0 yards. Danville: Zach Gordon 5-7-0 for 136 yards 2 TDs; Madden Patrick 3-3-0 for 92 yards, TD: Carter Raup 2-4-0 for 8 yards.
Receiving — Bellefonte: Grady Garrison 1-(-2); Logan Willams 2-18; Isaac Gall 1-0; Dominic Capperella 1-17. Danville: Carson Persing 3-112 TD; Aaron Johnson 1-18; Wyatt Shultz 1-6; Ty Stauffer 1-29 TD; Cole Duffy 1-45 TD.