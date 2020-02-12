DANVILLE — Danville didn’t have much time to rebound from a long road trip to Lewistown on Monday night.
The Ironmen were right back at it at home on Tuesday night for a Heartland Athletic Conference-Division I contest with Jersey Shore.
Danville showed no fatigue as the Ironmen’s defense instead wore down the Bulldogs.
Danville pulled away for a convincing 51-10 rout Tuesday evening in the McCloskey Center, closing the game on a 45-4 run after playing to a 6-6 tie halfway through the first quarter and closed out an undefeated season in Division I.
“I think Monday night, we held a pretty good team (Mifflin County) to 12 points in the second half,” said Danville coach Steve Moser. “The carry over from that really helped. It was good to be able to get all of the girls valuable minutes.”
Jersey Shore scored the first three points of the game, and also held a 5-4 advantage a little later in the first quarter. The Bulldogs (7-13, 3-8) appeared ready to play a close, physical game with Danville the whole way. But then, the tide turned.
“We knew we needed to play better defense than we did Monday,” said Ironmen senior Emily Heath. “We locked down on it, and definitely did play better. I don’t think we’ve ever held a team to 10 points in a game.”
After a Hailey Stetts free throw to tie the game at six, the Bulldogs saw Danville close the first quarter on a 10-0 run as four different players contributed the points.
It didn’t stop.
Danville scored the first seven points of the second, and Shore appeared to answer the spurt with a pair of foul shots by Aubrey Stetts. They would prove to be the Bulldogs’ only points until the 4:23 mark of the fourth quarter.
Danville (19-3 overall, 12-0 HAC-I), meanwhile, flashed its offensive balance. Of its nine participants, eight scored at least two points.
“We really shared the ball tonight and moved the ball around,” Heath said. “It opened up shots for everyone.”
“We’ve been getting that (good offensive balance) lately,” Moser noted.
Danville’s defense forced 27 Bulldog turnovers, including 24 after breaking the early tie.
“We’ve gotten a lot of deflections and steals,” Moser said. “We thrive on doing that.”
Moser was honored before the start of the game, his final regular-season game as Danville’s girls basketball head coach, after 14 seasons at the helm of the program.
“It was a nice reward,” Moser said. “Coaches put a large amount of time into their teams, and being able to have 14 years of good players and good teams is a great way to remember it. It is (bittersweet). I’ll look back on this as a great night.”
DANVILLE 51, JERSEY SHORE 10
Jersey Shore (7-12) 10
Aubrey Stetts 2 3-3 7; Sophia Kauffman 1 0-1 2; Hailey Stetts 0 1-2 1. Totals 3 4-6 10
3-point goals: None
Did not score: Brielle Hess, Maddy Gerst, Bella Kriner, Delaney Harbst, Sadie Griswold, Aubrey Schilling, Sam Machmer
Danville (19-3) 51
Olivia Outt 1 0-0 2; Kylee Cush 3 0-0 8; Emily Heath 1 0-0 2; Ella Dewald 1 0-1 2; Corinna Petrus 6 3-4 15; Savannah Dowd 2 1-4 5; Melanie Egan 1 1-2 3; Linae Williams 5 3-6 14 TEAM 20 8-17 51
3-point goals: Cush 2, Williams
Did not score: Riley Maloney.
Score by quarters
Jersey Shore 6 2 0 2 — 10
Danville 16 21 9 5 — 51