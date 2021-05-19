SELINSGROVE — Olivia Outt made sure Danville opened the District 4 Class 2A girls lacrosse semifinals quickly Tuesday.
The Ironmen senior took the opening face-off, rushed by defenders, and cashed in just 16 seconds into the match. That was all Danville needed as it scored at a rapid rate to down Selinsgrove 18-2.
Danville will take on Lewisburg, a 13-4 winner over Bellefonte in the other semifinal, for the district championship.
“It’s really great,” Danville coach Carlene Klena said of the early goal. “Sometimes we don’t always settle into our game early on. It’s good to do it at this stage of the game since there is more pressure.”
Danville settled into the match nicely as Outt scored three more goals in the opening half. Mixed with a strong offensive push from the rest of the team, the Ironmen surged ahead 9-2 at the break.
“It’s always good to score fast, especially because we had a good season,” Outt said. “But you never know how teams are going to come out.”
It was the third meeting between the two teams. The others also went the way of the Ironmen.
Outt opened the scoring, but plenty of teammates followed her lead. Lucy Pickle scored Danville’s second goal, and also assisted on a goal and scored in the second half. Gianna Feldmann had a nice match with a goal and multiple assists.
“It just feels really good, because you don’t even know if you’re going to have a season at some points,” Klena said. “You have to value every game. It just means so much.”
Danville (15-1-1) gave up a goal in the final seconds of the first half. The defense appeared to slack a little, which allowed Selinsgrove (4-14) to take advantage with a goal from Abby Times.
The second half played out much differently as Selinsgrove failed to record a shot on goal.
“Selinsgrove really capitalized with their athleticism,” Klena said. “They capitalized on us being out of position defensively. That’s where I thought things were really coming undone in the first half. It was nice to see the adjustment in the second half.”
DISTRICT 4/6 CLASS 2A SEMIFINAL
at Selinsgrove H.S.
DANVILLE 18, SELINSGROVE 2
First half
D-Olivia Outt, 0:16; D-Lucy Pickle (Outt), 2:15; D-Outt (Gianna Feldmann), 2:53; D-Addison Reidle, 10:22; D-Kyra Welliver, 10:45; D-Kara Baylor, 15:20; S-Erin Mullen, 16:19; D-Outt (Feldmann), 17:14; D-Pickle, 19:33; D-Outt, 20:12; S-Abby Times (Vivian Weaver), 24:48.
Second half
D-Welliver, 27:39; D-Addy Palm (Outt), 28:56; D-Reidle, 30:54; D-Baylor, 34:44; D-Pickle, 36:08; D-Feldmann, 37:39; D-Pickle, 39:52; D-Caitlin Archer, 47:12; D-Sarah Thompson, 49:29.
Shots: D, 35-2. Saves: Selinsgrove 13, Danville 0.