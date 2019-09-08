LEWISBURG — Danville’s Caden Mutchler shot a six-over par 76 to claim Saturday’s PHAC Golf Invitational at Bucknell Country Club.
Mutchler recorded one birdie, seven bogeys and 10 pars to win the tournament by five shots.
Benton’s Mike Myrthel and Lewisburg’s Nick Mahoney both recorded rounds of 81. Cameron Weihermuller of Montoursville was fourth (82), and Danville’s Charlie Betz finished fifth with 83 strokes.
The event was organized by Lewisburg coach Joe Faust to give the Heartland Athletic Conference golfers a chance to play an 18-hole round since the HAC moved to nine-hole matches this season.
The event was restricted to boys who average 50 or better for nine holes, and girls who average 60 better. There were 39 competitors — 30 boys and nine girls — from 11 schools.
Lewisburg’s Ava Markunas was the winner for the girls, finishing her round in 86 shots. Loyalsock’s Grace Shaible (89) and Mia Patterson (91) placed second and third. Montoursville’s Lauren Marks shot 92, to finish one shot ahead of Mifflinburg’s Kaylin Foss (93).