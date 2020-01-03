Danville's offense struggles in loss

DANVILLE — For the second straight game Danville struggled through a tough offensive night Thursday.
The Ironmen hoped to rebound after a one-point loss to Shamokin, but couldn’t get going offensively against Crestwood. The Comets made eight 3-pointers on their way to a 55-42 win over Danville.
“It’s the second game in a row we’ve had trouble getting any offense going,” Danville coach Lenny Smith said. “Right now, we’re just standing around and looking. The physicality intimidated us a little tonight and took us right out of the game.”
Danville (6-3) will hope to fix things offensively by the time it travels to perennial District 4 power Loyalsock on Saturday night. Mavin James finished with 10 points, Colton Sidler scored seven, and Dante Harward and KJ Riley each added six points for Danville.
Crestwood (5-1) built a small 17-15 lead through the opening eight minutes behind a pair of 3s from Jacob Zaleski.
“We shoot the ball pretty well,” Crestwood coach Mark Atherton said. “With the shots we were getting in the first half, I thought we did a pretty good job of mixing it up. We got probably a few too many 3s in the first half, but they were open shots. We were getting stuff to the basket, and I was pretty happy with our offense in that regard.”
The Comets hit just nine shots from the floor in the first half, but five of those were from outside. Danville pulled within 23-21 of Crestwood late in the second quarter, but the Comets responded with five quick points.
“We got it to 23-21, but then they went out and got it to 28 right before half,” Smith said. “That little stretch was a killer. They are just a real good team. If you help at all (on defense) they kick it out and hit 3-pointers. They shot very well. They are an outstanding team.”
Crestwood carried that momentum to the second half, as the Comets opened a 47-31 lead after three quarters.
CRESTWOOD 55, DANVILLE 42
Crestwood (6-1) 55
Brandon Niemenski 1 0-0 2; Michael Zaleski 3 0-0 7; Ryan Petrosky 2 3-4 8; Marcus Vieney 3 1-2 7; Nick Ruggeri 1 0-0 3; Paul Feisel 3 2-2 11; Brad Papura 3 1-2 7; Jacob Zaleski 3 0-4 8; Don Shaw 1 0-0 2. Totals 20 7-14 55.
3-point goals: Feisel 3; J. Zaleski 2; M. Zaleski; Petrosky; Ruggeri.
Did not score: None.
Danville (6-3) 42
KJ Riley 2 2-3 6; Mitch VandenHeuvel 0 1-2 1; Charlie Betz 1 0-0 2; Colton Sidler 2 2-4 7; Dante Harward 2 1-2 6; Aiden Wiktor 1 0-0 2; Mavin James 4 1-2 10; Mason Raup 1 0-0 2; Jack Smith 2 0-0 6. Totals 15 7-13 42.
3-point goals: Smith 2; Sidler; Harward; James.
Did not score: Connor Kozick.
Score by quarters
Crestwood`17`11`19`8 — 55
Danville`15`6`10`11 — 42
JV: Danville, 56-51. High scorers: C, Zane Dunsmuir, 16; D, Charlie Betz, 10.